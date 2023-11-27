Alexa
Taiwan’s MediaTek introduces Dimensity 8300 chipset

5G devices powered by Dimensity 8300 expected to hit market before end of 2023

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/27 17:22
(MediaTek image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese fabless chipmaker MediaTek introduced its new Dimensity 8300 chipset designed for 5G smartphones last week.

The new chipset was made using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s (TSMC) second-generation 4 nm process. The Dimensity 8300 features four Arm Cortex-A715 cores clocked at up to 3.35 GHz and four Arm Cortex-A510 efficiency cores with speeds of up to 2.2 GHz, according to GSMArena.

The octo-core CPU is built on Arm’s latest V9 CPU architecture, MediaTek said. The company said the Dimensity 8300 has 20% faster CPU performance and 30% better power efficiency compared to the previous generation chipset.

The Dimensity 8300 also features an Arm Mali-G615 MC6 GPU, which provides up to 60% better performance and 55% better power efficiency compared to the Dimensity 8200, the company added. In terms of memory, it supports Quad-channel LPDDR5X at speeds of 8,533 Mbps.

MediaTek’s latest chipset also has an integrated 5G modem with support for dual-mode 5G and up to 5.17 Gbps downlink, per GSMArena. The Dimensity 8300 is also fitted with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.

Phones powered by the new chipset are expected to be on the market before the end of 2023, according to MediaTek.
MediaTek
MediaTek Dimensity 8300
TSMC 4 nm process

