Authorities looking for owner of lost hawk in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Harris’s hawk that has been living near a bike path under the Xindian Shuiyuan Expressway has recently been caught and found to have an anklet ring, indicating it was previously owned as a pet.

This particular hawk variety is also known as the "wolf of the sky" due to its social nature and fierce hunting style. It is also popular with falconers because of its obedience and affection for their owners, per UDN.

After being informed of the hawk’s presence in Xindian, the Taiwan Association of Falconry trapped the hawk and handed it over to the New Taipei Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office (APHIO) for shelter and care.

An anklet ring on the hawk is currently being analyzed in the hopes of finding the hawk’s owner. New Taipei APHIO officials say Harris’s hawk is one of the five species of hawks that can be legally raised as well as bought and sold in Taiwan. Harris’s hawk is one of the most popular breeds due to its social nature.

According to New Taipei APHIO, this particular hawk exhibited no signs of distress, was in good health, and had no leg or shoulder straps. This bird of prey may need to be checked for intestinal parasites due to its diet. The public is also encouraged to help search for the owner, who can furnish relevant documents to authorities to retrieve the hawk.

Taiwan Association of Falconry President Chen Jian-hung (陳建宏) warned that though Harris’s hawks can be legally raised in Taiwan, they are still very much wild animals, and if not raised properly or accidentally lost or released into the wild, there is a chance they could attack people or harm the environment.

Chen recommended those who lose a hawk in the wild or citizens who identify a hawk that may have been a pet quickly contact the Association of Falconry or New Taipei APHIO to prevent mass breeding and subsequent ecological problems.