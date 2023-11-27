Elegance preserved: Taipei photo exhibition captures historic architecture in unique light

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new photography exhibition opened in Taipei to celebrate the timeless charm of the city's historic buildings.

Now in its fourth year, the exhibition features 52 winning photos selected from 1,088 entries. Participants were encouraged to capture intricate details and the craftsmanship of architectural designs, rather than a comprehensive view of subjects, said the organizers, the Taipei City Department of Cultural Affairs.

Photographers of diverse ages and ethnic backgrounds contributed to the event, showcasing its commitment to artistic inclusion and cultural equality. Participants represented various nationalities, including Japan, Hong Kong, and Malaysia, and their ages ranged from 10 to 76.

Remarkably, none of the top three entries revealed the entirety of the featured architecture. Instead, the photographers skillfully captured unique glimpses of historical structures in a distinct light.

The first-place photo showed a captivating view of Qingshui Temple in Wanhua District, which displayed folk art depicting "door gods" with a traditional wedding banquet. It suggested the newlyweds receive the blessing of Master Qingshui, the temple's deity, said the organizers.

The second-place photo highlighted the facade of the Dadaocheng Branch of the Presbyterian Church in Datong District, focusing on the gable, oeil-de-boeuf window, and clay sculptures. The third-place entry captured a scene within the Beitou Hot Spring Museum, where sunlight reflections created a mesmerizing showcase of vibrant colors through art screens.

The jury praised the photographers for their ability to depict the interaction between new and old, and light and shadow. Judge Chen Yen-liang (陳彥良) noted the prevalence of narrative-driven works and expressed anticipation for future photos that capture the expressions and emotions of Taipei's historic houses.

Taipei Old House Photography Contest and Exhibition 2023

Date: Nov. 26-Dec. 24

Location: Taipei Info Hub

Address: No. 265, Sec. 1, Zhongxiao W. Rd., Zhongzheng Dist., Taipei City



First place winner of Taipei Old House Photography Contest 2023 — “Qingshui Temple in Bangka” by Sheng Chia-hsiang (沈家祥). (Taipei City Department of Cultural Affairs photo)



Second place winner of Taipei Old House Photography Contest 2023 — “Dadaocheng Branch of the Presbyterian Church” by Pan Ting-jung (潘丁榮). (Taipei City Department of Cultural Affairs photo)



Third place winner of Taipei Old House Photography Contest 2023 — “Beitou Hot Spring Museum” by Chao Chun-yi (趙鈞毅). (Taipei City Department of Cultural Affairs photo)