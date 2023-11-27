FamilyMart customer spends NT$15, hits NT$10 million Taiwan receipt lottery jackpot

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A FamilyMart customer who spent NT$15 (NT$0.47) won the NT$10 million Special Prize in the latest edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery.

On Saturday (Nov. 25), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) reported the winning numbers for September-October. The winning number for the NT$10 million Special Prize is 72054514, the winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 92488868, and the three winning numbers for the First Prize are 98111935, 57355279, and 74926745.

Thus far, FamilyMart has reported two Special Prize winners and one Grand Prize winner, per TVBS. It also announced three NT$1 million winners from the cloud-based receipt lottery.

The FamilyMart customer who spent the least and won the most paid NT$15 on a handling fee at the Longcheng Store in Taoyuan City's Zhongli District. Another Special Prize winner bought a beverage for NT$18 at the Hanling Store in Kaohsiung's Siaogang District.

The sole Grand Prize winner reported so far by FamilyMart bought a drink for NT$10 at the Xingdong Store in Pingtung County's Donggang Township.

As for FamilyMart's reported winners of the NT$1 million cloud receipt prize, the one who spent the least and won the most bought a drink for NT$45 at the Quoqiang Store in Taichung City's Beitun District. A customer at the Kangde Store in New Taipei City's Xindian District spent NT$95, while another made a NT$116 purchase at the Dafeng Store in Changhua County's Pitou Township.