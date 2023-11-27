Italian senators petition Interpol to include Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Italian senators called on Interpol to include Taiwan ahead of the 91st Interpol General Assembly in Vienna on Tuesday (Nov. 28).

In a joint letter, Senator Lucio Malan, chair of the Italy-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group, along with the group’s two vice-chairs Adriano Paroli and Silvana Andreina Comaroli, expressed support for Taiwan’s participation in the global police cooperation body, CNA reported.

The lawmakers highlighted the spirit of the Interpol charter and said the need to ensure broad cooperation among all law enforcement agencies goes beyond religious, racial, and political barriers. They emphasized that even non-member law enforcement agencies should be invited to participate in Interpol as observers.

The letter also underscored Taiwan's highly developed democratic freedom and its strategic geographic position. It said that excluding Taiwan from Interpol due to political factors would create a gap in the global security network, thus weakening global efforts against terrorism, cybercrime, and new forms of cross-border crime.

Taiwan's representative to Italy, Vincent Y.C. Tsai (蔡允中), thanked the Italy-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group for supporting Taiwan's international participation. Tsai reiterated that excluding Taiwan from international information exchanges within Interpol due to political reasons would leave a crucial gap in global border security.