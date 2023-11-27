Alexa
Indulge in Marc Jacobs-inspired delicacies at Le Meridien Taipei

Only 10 sets are available each day

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2023/11/27 14:32
Le Meridien Taipei offers Marc Jacobs-inspired tea. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ladies, it is time to pamper yourself with a Marc Jacobs perfume-inspired afternoon tea at Le Meridien Taipei.

A collaboration between the five-star hotel and the New York fashion label, the "Perfect as Me" afternoon tea set draws inspiration from Marc Jacobs' classic design elements, such as the bowtie, dice, and cherry, and transforms them into exquisite desserts at Latitude 25 restaurant on the first floor.

The set includes an elegant aromatic lychee jasmine iced tea that pairs perfectly with savory items and desserts, such as crab cakes with lemon mayonnaise, pistachio cheesecake, and brandy cherry chocolate mousse. The hotel highly recommends gourmands try the black currant lavender cake, made with lavender mousse, white chocolate, and red peppercorns on top.

Another must-try is the caramel banana macaron, featuring a sweet and rich caramel milk chocolate with banana fruit filling in its center and a crispy shell made from a blend of almond flour, egg whites, and chocolate chips. The adorable cat and high heel patterns on the surface add a delightful touch to the teatime experience.

The colorful desserts have received rave reviews, prompting the hotel to extend the promotion from October to the end of December. Only 10 sets are available each day, so advanced booking is recommended.

Marc Jacobs perfume-inspired afternoon tea. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu video)
