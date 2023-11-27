Construction Chemical Market Size, Share, Trend Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future 2023 to 2032 | AG, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, RPM International

According to a new report by Report Ocean, the global construction chemical market is estimated to be valued at 70 billion in the year 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% in the period 2019 to 2025. Growth of the market is driven by factors such as growth of construction industry, high demand from emerging nations, increasing urbanization, focus on energy conservation and ameliorating economic conditions.

Construction chemicals is beginning to become an indispensable part of various construction activities. It modifies the construction materials which results in enhanced quality and durability of structures. In addition to this, it makes the construction activity more cost-effective and eco-friendly.

Global construction chemical industry is witnessing rapid increase in demand of concrete admixtures. It leads to reduction of concrete construction cost by modifying the properties of hardened concrete, thereby ensuring better quality during mixing, transporting, placing, and curing. In an effort to monetize the demand, manufacturers have already begun launch of various concrete admixture products.

REPORT SCOPE

This report “Global Construction Chemical Market (By Products – Concrete Admixture, Surface Treatment, Repair & Rehabilitation and Protective Coating; By Region North America – The US, Europe & Asia Pacific – China) Outlook 2025” provides a detailed analysis of the global construction chemical market from qualitative and quantitative outlooks during the forecast period across various market segments. It also provides coverage on market dynamics with potential impact on the market during the forecast period and an in-depth analysis of the leading companies operating in the market.

Geographical coverage North America (The US), Asia Pacific (China) and Europe

Vendor scope Sika AG, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, RPM International, Inc., GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Arkema S.A.

Report coverage Revenue forecast, market share analysis, company analysis, competitive landscape, market growth drivers, market restraints, market trends and company profiles

SEGMENTS COVERED

The report provides revenue forecasts for global, regional and country levels. It also provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. For the purpose of research, Rockville Research has segmented global construction chemical market on the basis of types, technology and region:-

Construction Chemicals Product Types Outlook, Revenue (2017 – 2025E, Billions)

– Concrete Admixture

– Surface Treatment

– Repair & Rehabilitation

– Protective Coating

Regional Outlook, Revenue (2017 – 2025E, Billions)

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

Country Outlook, Revenue (2017 – 2025E, Billions)

– The US

– China

