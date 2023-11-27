Bakery & Cereals Market Size, Share, Trend Outlook and Growth Stance Forecasted 2023 to 2032 | Mondelez International, Inc, Britannia Industries Limited

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the “Bakery & Cereals Market ”. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the “Bakery & Cereals Market ” study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

Fortification of bakery and cereal products with functional ingredients is one of the latest industry trends witnessed in the market. It is believed that micronutrient fortification with calcium sources such as calcium sulphate and calcium carbonate adds to nutritional quotient of cereals. The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global bakery and cereals market.

The report has been segmented as following:-

Geographical Coverage

? North America – The US & Canada

? Europe – The UK, Germany, Italy & France

? Asia Pacific – Japan, China & India

Companies Coverage

? Kellogg?s Company

? Mondelez International, Inc.

? Grupo Bimbo S.A. de C.V.

? Britannia Industries Limited

? Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd.

? Barilla Holding SpA

Cereal-based food products are one of the most vital source of energy, protein, vitamins and mineral across the world. Majority of the nations generally tend to have a single cereal as the primary staple food. Cereals such as rice, wheat, and maize are the most widely used cereals used in Asia, Europe, and America, respectively, accounting for 93% of total cereal calories. Bakery food products are relatively newer entrant in food category. It is prepared by baking, normally in an oven, but also in hot ashes, or on hot stones. It includes foods such as bars, breads (bagels, buns, rolls, biscuits and loaf breads), cookies, desserts (cakes, cheesecakes and pies), muffins, pizza, snack cakes, sweet goods (doughnuts, Danish, sweet rolls, cinnamon rolls and coffee cake) and tortillas.

Global bakery and cereals market is on growth trajectory since past several years owing to convenience factor, growing population, rise in disposable income, increasing healthcare consciousness, rapid industrialization and urbanization across the world. However, the market faces several challenges related to food safety requirements, high competition and fluctuating raw material prices. The market is characterized by leading trends such growth in fortification of products with functional ingredients, higher demand for gluten-free bakery products and uptake of non-conventional flavours and ingredients.

The report ?Global Bakery & Cereals Market (Europe – The UK, Germany, Italy & France; Asia Pacific – Japan, India & China; North America – The US & Canada) Market Outlook 2025? provides in-depth analysis of the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global bakery and cereals market with coverage on major markets in North America, Europe & Asia Pacific regions. Future forecasts of bakery and cereals market overall and country analysis of the US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, India and China till 2025 is provided in the report. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global bakery and cereals market.

