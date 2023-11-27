Hair Transplant Market Size, Share, Trend Industry Development Scenario and Forecast 2023 to 2032 | Restoration Robotics, Inc, Bernstein Medical (US)

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the “Hair Transplant Market ”. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the “Hair Transplant Market ” study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

ARTAS system for hair transplant is gaining popularity as it provides minimally invasive, less painful alternative to strip surgery. The procedure also has a faster recovery time. Furthermore, robotic assistance provided by the ARTAS System enables complicated, repetitive and tedious task of dissecting hair grafts with less fatigue and greater productivity. The report Global Hair Transplant Market provides an in-depth analysis of global hair transplantation market with focus on leading markets such as The US, Turkey and India. Turkey has emerged as one of the most popular destinations for hair transplantation, owing to its low-cost hair transplant treatment procedure.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global hair transplant market.

The report has been segmented as following:-

Market Segmentation – Methodology

? Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE)

? Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT)

Market Segmentation – Therapy

? Platelet Rich Plasma

? Stem Cell Therapy

Geographical Coverage

? North America – The US

? Europe – Turkey

? Asia Pacific – India

Key Vendors

? Restoration Robotics, Inc.

? Bernstein Medical (US)

? Bosley Cole Instruments

? Medicamat

? Neograft Solutions (Venus Concept)

Hair loss has become ubiquitous problem of present times. Its occurrence might be linked to genetics or other health issues emanating from type of lifestyle of an individual. Hair loss can be classified into various types depending on the pattern of hair loss. Androgenetic alopecia, also known as Male pattern hair loss and Female pattern hair loss is the most common type of hair loss. Treatment of hair loss can be broadly divided into non-surgical options and surgical procedures. Non-surgical options mainly includes prescription therapeutics and non-prescription remedies. Surgical procedures includes Hair transplant and Scalp treatment.

Hair transplant is used for treating badness in men and women. It surgically removes hair follicles from one part of the body and replaces it to another part of the body. There are two types of procedures used in the process of hair transplantation namely Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT) and Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE). Out of these, Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT) technology enjoys higher popularity in the market.

Worldwide consumers are increasingly getting conscious about their physical appearance. Hair loss being one of the most common problem affecting millions have propelled growth of hair transplant market. The market is driven by prevalence of number of individual with hair loss, rise in disposable income, ageing population and lifestyle factors such as smoking, stress, improper diet, etc. However, growth of the market is impeded due to expensive hair transplant treatment, government regulations, adverse side effect of drugs, and reluctance to undergo surgery.

The report provides information on the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global hair transplantation market with focus on major regional markets such as The US, Turkey and India. North America is the world's largest hair transplantation market with massive pool of customers.

These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global hair transplant market.

