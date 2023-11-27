Asthma & COPD Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Trend Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period | GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the “Asthma & COPD Therapeutics Market”. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the “Asthma & COPD Therapeutics Market” study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

Demand for combination therapies for treatment of respiratory diseases has been on increasing spree. COPD medications such as long-acting beta-2 agonists (LABAs) and long-acting muscarinic antagonists (LAMAs) combination in inhaler is one of the latest therapeutics being used for treatment of Asthma and COPD.

The report Global Asthma & COPD Therapeutics Market Outlook 2025? provides in-depth analysis of the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global Asthma & COPD therapeutics market overall as well as across various geographies. Geographical analysis is done across major markets such as the US, Japan, China, Germany & France. The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global Asthma & COPD therapeutics market.

The report has been segmented as following:-

Geographical Coverage

? North America – The US

? Europe – Germany & France

? Asia Pacific – Japan & China

Market Segmentation

? Anti-inflammatory drugs – Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS)

? Bronchodilator Monotherapy – Short-acting beta2-agonist (SABAs), Long-acting beta2-agonist (LABAs)

? Others

Key Vendors

? AstraZeneca plc

? GlaxoSmithKline plc

? F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

? Novartis AG

? Merck & Co., Inc.

Respiratory diseases refers to pathological condition affecting lungs and other parts of the respiratory system. Asthma and COPD are the two most common respiratory diseases. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) term is collectively used to describe chronic lung diseases that cause limitations in lung airflow. Asthma is also a chronic lung disease that inflames and narrows the airways. Treatment paradigm of Asthma and COPD therapeutics comprises of anti-inflammatory drugs such as Corticosteroids, Bronchodilator Monotherapy such as Short-acting beta2-agonist (SABAs), Long-acting beta2-agonist (LABAs)), combination drugs, etc. Choice of therapeutics depends upon severity of the disease.

Asthma and COPD are leading chronic respiratory diseases with huge economic burden in both developed and developing countries. The disease represents a lucrative market due to continuous rise in prevalence of respiratory diseases, increasing environmental pollution, government initiatives, rise in number of smokers and growing geriatric population. However, the market faces several challenges due to stringent regulatory compliance, patent expiration of blockbuster drugs and associated side-effects of various therapeutics.

Country analysis is done across various markets in the US, Germany, France, Japan & China. Future forecasts of Asthma & COPD Therapeutics market overall and across various sub-markets has been provided in the report till 2025. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analyzed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global asthma and COPD therapeutics market.

