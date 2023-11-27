Navigating Sustainable Development with Transparency: Jebsen & Jessen Group Unveils 2022 Sustainability Report

Jebsen & Jessen Group paves the way as the first organisation to utilise the UN-backed Family Business for Sustainable Development framework for measurement and reporting

Jebsen & Jessen Group Sustainability Report

Jebsen & Jessen’s group-wide sustainability strategy



Following the FBSD framework and its five agendas, the report measures the programmes and initiatives the Group has put in place to enhance economic, environmental, social, institutional and family business sustainability.





The Group’s sustainability principles stem from its commitment to Environment, Health & Safety (EHS) standards , with a dedicated EHS programme to attain and uphold globally recognised standards for environmental management and occupational health and safety.



Key facts and figures



Jebsen & Jessen Group was the first industrial company in South East Asia to achieve 100% carbon neutrality in 2011 under their carbon reduction and offsetting programme.



In 2021, Jebsen & Jessen Group offset 46,052 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions through three climate protection projects proposed by South Pole – an accredited carbon offsetting organisation.



To nurture the learning and development of 2,533 employees, the Group spent SGD378,457.30 and 33,362 hours on training in 2022 .



Jebsen & Jessen Packaging transitioned away from using fossil fuels with the installation of its biomass boiler project in Vietnam, reducing its carbon footprint by an estimated 11,440 tonnes a year .



In the fight against ocean plastic waste and climate change, the Group subscribed to the Circulate Capital Ocean Fund I-B launched by Circulate Capital, an innovative investment firm, with an investment of SGD1,850,000 towards targeted innovations in circular materials and deep technology solutions to reducing plastic waste.



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 27 November 2023 - Diversified industrial conglomerate Jebsen & Jessen Group has recently published its 2022 sustainability report, making them the first family business to utilise the Sustainability Indicators for Family Business (SIFB) for data gathering and reporting. The SIFB is a component of the first global framework, ‘Family Business for Sustainable Development’ (FBSD), jointly crafted by the Family Business Network (FBN) and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).Jebsen & Jessen Group's decision to voluntarily produce this report underscores its commitment to self-accountability and transparency in driving sustainable change. This report, titled ‘ Our Mackerel Spirit: Navigating the Currents of Sustainable Development as a Family Business in South East Asia ’, consolidates and evaluates the Group’s continued initiatives, milestones in its 30-year sustainability journey, and key priorities for improving its outcomes in the coming years.“I’m immensely proud of how far we’ve come, especially as a family-owned business. I signed the Family Business Sustainability Pledge to cement our unwavering focus on providing customers with the utmost sustainability in its wider sense – social, economic, environmental and institutional – in our products and services,” said. “Sustainable development is an ongoing journey and there is still much work to be done. By continuing to work together and prioritising sustainability, we will do our part to ensure a thriving Group for future generations.”Highlights of the report include:“Family businesses are instrumental in building a transformative and sustainable future. To harness the full potential of family business for sustainable development, UNCTAD and FBN developed the first global Initiative, “Family Business for Sustainable Development” (FBSD). It provides family businesses with a framework to commit to sustainability in their business and investment strategies, to better understand where they can make an impact, and allows them to track, measure and transparently report on their sustainability performance over time. I congratulate Jebsen & Jessen Group for the elaboration of its first public sustainability report, based on the FBSD framework,” saidThe global FBSD initiative, created by UNCTAD and FBN, provides family businesses with avenues to integrate sustainability into their business models. In 2019, Jebsen & Jessen Group signed the Family Business Sustainability Pledge 2030, which formalises the company’s commitment to achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and building a sustainable future across generations.“With a growing emphasis on corporate social responsibility, environmental sustainability, and ethical business practices over the years, we firmly believe that family businesses, with their enduring values and long-term perspective, are instrumental to sustainable development. Jebsen & Jessen Group is a great example, and with them being the first organisation to utilise the FBSD framework, we hope it will inspire others within the family business community to embark on their own sustainability journeys, fostering a more sustainable future for all,” saidTo read the complete report, please visit: https://www.jjsea.com/sustainability/sustainability-reports/ Hashtag: #Jebsen&JessenGroup

Jebsen & Jessen Group

We are an ASEAN-focused industrial conglomerate with a diverse network of businesses spanning manufacturing, engineering, and distribution activities.



The five core business units - Cable Technology, Ingredients, Life Sciences, Packaging and Technology - are present in nine countries and deliver through various locations across Australia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Our 11 manufacturing facilities are in Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore and Vietnam. Our 2,800 people work as one to develop meaningful products and services for the 20,000 customers we serve.



Jebsen & Jessen Group forms part of a global family enterprise that dates back to a trading partnership formed in Hong Kong in 1895. Beyond the region we are closely connected to a network of sister companies in Australia, Europe and Greater China.



For more information, visit www.jjsea.com.