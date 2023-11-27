Alexa
Ukraine mayor in Taiwan to attract investment

Bucha Mayor Anatolii Fedoruk seeks Taiwan's help for post-war reconstruction

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/27 10:36
Bucha mayor arrives in Taiwan on Saturday. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Anatolii Fedoruk, the mayor of Bucha, Ukraine, has arrived in Taiwan to seek help with reconstruction efforts resulting from the Russian invasion.

Fedoruk and his delegation arrived on Saturday (Nov. 25) and will stay until Monday (Nov. 28). The group is expected to visit Hsinchu Science Park, the Taiwan Semiconductor Research Center, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, and the Taipei Computer Association, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) statement. These engagements aim to deepen Bucha’s links with Taiwan's industrial professionals and foster investment opportunities for the city's science park construction project, the Bucha Techno Garden.

Bucha has suffered heavy shelling following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war and is now garnering international support and assistance from democratic countries for its reconstruction.

Taiwan has maintained close ties with Bucha, having supported reconstruction projects like air-raid shelters and a school, which have helped over 1,000 families, according to MOFA. Fedoruk also recently signed an MOU for cooperation with Taiwan's representative office in Poland, further expanding bilateral exchanges and cooperation, it said.

Fedoruk’s visit marks the first time a Ukrainian municipal has come to Taiwan since the Russia-Ukraine war began, MOFA said. His trip is a milestone in strengthening business exchanges, industrial cooperation, and deepening mutually beneficial partnerships between Taiwan and Ukraine, the ministry added.
