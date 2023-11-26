Lai and Hsiao appear at DPP rally in south Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and his running mate Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) made their first joint appearance at an election rally on Sunday (Nov. 26) in Hualien to mark the opening of the county’s campaign office, reported CNA.

Speaking before supporters, Lai praised Hsiao’s return to Taiwan, declaring that she would add momentum to the campaign and help encourage Taiwanese voters to join together to win the election. People at the venue were chanting the slogan “Made in Taiwan,” which is a slogan asserting victory and also a homonym using Mandarin characters from the candidates' names.

As they entered the venue, the candidates were met with enthusiastic cheers and high-fives. They were also there to show their support for legislative candidate Chang Mei-hui (張美慧).

In his remarks, Lai touted the successes of the DPP under the Tsai administration and promised to continue moving Taiwan on the right path in the future.

Lai told the assembled supporters that he and Hsiao share three main goals for their campaign: to protect the sovereignty of Taiwan, to unite the people of Taiwan; and to stand with the world’s democratic nations to continue promoting liberty and democracy.

Both Lai and Hsiao have the political experience and confidence in their mission to lead Taiwan into a future of peace and prosperity, said Lai. He urged voters to choose the most trustworthy party, pledging that Taiwan will never bow to authoritarian governments under his leadership.