Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy urges support to protect grain exports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged allies to provide Kyiv with greater air support to ensure the passage of ships carrying grain.

Zelenskyy was speaking at a food security summit in Kyiv that was attended by several senior European officials.

It came after Russia launched one of the biggest drone attacks on the country. Ukraine said nearly all of those drones were downed.

Here's a look at the latest regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine for Sunday, November 26:

Ukraine honors soldier with statue after video of his final moments went viral

Oleksandr Matsievskiy, a Ukrainian soldier was commemorated with a statue in his northern hometown after a video capturing his final moments went viral.

The widely circulated video showed him saying "Slava Ukraini" — a popular expression of resistance

to Russia's February 2022 invasion — in his last moments before being shot dead.

He was also awarded a medal after his death.

In the video, he is seen standing seemingly unarmed but then collapsing after apparently being shot by a Russian bullet.

Ukraine has accused Russia of killing Matsievskiy and has started investigating his death.

Matsievskiy has been hailed as a hero after his video went viral with many posting about him using the phrase "Heroyam Slava," or "Glory to the Heroes," the traditional response to Slava Ukraini.

Zelenskyy urges more air power to support safe passage of ships carrying grain

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for more air support to protect its routes for the passage of ships carrying grain.

"There is a deficit of air defense — that is no secret," Zelenskyy told the Grain from Ukraine summit in Kyiv.

The food security summit was attended by several senior officials from European countries, including Swiss President Alain Berset and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte.

Zelenskyy said there were agreements in place with other countries to accompany vessels to protect them from damage from war.

"I have agreements with several countries about powerful accompaniment of convoys by Ukrainians, but using (foreign) equipment," he said.

Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukraine's sea ports as well as Danube river ports after Moscow pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Ukraine is one of the largest wheat exporters in the world, with both developing countries and developed countries relying on its exports.

Separately, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged support in a letter to Zelenskiy that she shared on social media platform X, saying the Commission would make

available 50 million euros for "quick repairs and upgrades of infrastructure in Ukraine's ports."

rm/sri (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)