Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits off Taiwan's east coast

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 was recorded in the sea off the eastern coast of Taiwan at 12:31 p.m. on Sunday (Nov. 26), according to a report by the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the temblor was 92.5 kilometers east of Hualien County Hall, with a relatively shallow depth of 22.4 km, based on CWA data. The earthquake followed an earlier tremblor of 4.7 in approximately the same area at 12:11 p.m.

In the Taipei area, only the latter earthquake was felt. Taiwan measures the intensity of an earthquake at locations farther away from the epicenter on a scale of 1 to 7.

For this latest quake, level 2 intensity was registered in Hualien County and New Taipei. An intensity level of 1 was reported in Taipei, Kaohsiung, Nantou, Yunlin, Taoyuan, and the rest of Taiwan.

At the time of publishing this news report, no injuries or damage from the earthquake have been reported.