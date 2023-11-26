Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Northeasterly monsoon winds bring colder, wet weather

2nd wave of winds to bring more moisture, localized rain across north, east Taiwan

  1080
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/26 12:26
Rainfall projections for the upcoming week. (CWA image)

Rainfall projections for the upcoming week. (CWA image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two waves of northeasterly monsoon winds will affect Taiwan next week, lowering temperatures and causing more rain.

Central Weather Administration (CWA) meteorologist Tseng Chao-cheng (曾昭誠) said the first wave of northeasterly monsoon winds would begin on Tuesday (Nov. 28). This wave would bring cooler, dry air, with sporadic rainfall in Keelung, Yilan, and Hualien, per Liberty Times.

Other parts of Taiwan will experience less moisture. Temperatures in the northeast would reach 25 degrees C, central areas would see lows of 22–23 C, and 17 C in Yilan, according to Tseng.

Northeasterly monsoon winds bring colder, wet weather
Two waves of northeasterly monsoon winds keep temperatures cool. (CWA image)

Tseng said the first wave of northeasterly monsoon winds would be short-lived and dissipate by mid-week, but the second wave on Thursday (Nov. 30) would have a more long-lasting impact. He said it would bring more moisture, with localized rain across north and east Taiwan and temperatures as low as 17 C.
CWA
Central Weather Administration
northeasterly monsoon winds
cooler temperatures
Tseng Chao-cheng (曾昭誠)

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to see mild, humid winter after near-absence of autumn typhoons
Taiwan to see mild, humid winter after near-absence of autumn typhoons
2023/11/28 16:09
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits off Taiwan's east coast
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits off Taiwan's east coast
2023/11/26 13:02
2 waves of northeasterly winds to affect Taiwan over next 10 days
2 waves of northeasterly winds to affect Taiwan over next 10 days
2023/11/20 10:19
Wet weather and cold front bring lows of 11 C to Taiwan
Wet weather and cold front bring lows of 11 C to Taiwan
2023/11/12 12:14
North Taiwan to see lower temperatures after weekend
North Taiwan to see lower temperatures after weekend
2023/11/03 20:47