Northeasterly monsoon winds bring colder, wet weather

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two waves of northeasterly monsoon winds will affect Taiwan next week, lowering temperatures and causing more rain.

Central Weather Administration (CWA) meteorologist Tseng Chao-cheng (曾昭誠) said the first wave of northeasterly monsoon winds would begin on Tuesday (Nov. 28). This wave would bring cooler, dry air, with sporadic rainfall in Keelung, Yilan, and Hualien, per Liberty Times.

Other parts of Taiwan will experience less moisture. Temperatures in the northeast would reach 25 degrees C, central areas would see lows of 22–23 C, and 17 C in Yilan, according to Tseng.



Two waves of northeasterly monsoon winds keep temperatures cool. (CWA image)

Tseng said the first wave of northeasterly monsoon winds would be short-lived and dissipate by mid-week, but the second wave on Thursday (Nov. 30) would have a more long-lasting impact. He said it would bring more moisture, with localized rain across north and east Taiwan and temperatures as low as 17 C.