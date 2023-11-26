Alexa
'Stonewalling' wins best film at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards

Final installment in trilogy that follows woman's inner dialogue takes “Best Narrative Feature”

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/26 11:03
Crew for "Stonewalling," Director Huang Ji (center), Director Otsuka Ryuji (right), Film editor, Liao Ching-sung (left). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — "Stonewalling" won the 60th Golden Horse Award for “Best Narrative Feature Film” on Saturday (Nov. 25).

"Stonewalling" was the final chapter of a trilogy directed by wife and husband Huang Ji (黃驥) and Otsuka Ryuji (檔大塚龍治). They said the recognition associated with the Golden Horse Award would “open a door to a wider world for the film," per CNA.

They reunited with actress Yao Hong-gui (姚紅貴), who also starred in the previous trilogy films “The Foolish Bird” and “Egg and Stone.”

The film incorporated the pandemic as the background and explored a woman's inner dialogue and feelings. It also took a hard look at the consequences of Taiwan’s gig economy and the real-life experiences of everyday people.

“Stonewalling” also picked up an award for “Best Editing,” which went to Liao Ching-sung (廖慶松). The film crew was limited, meaning some staff had to perform multiple roles, and the directors said they helped with set decoration, lighting, photography, and editing.

Huang said at times it felt like there was a “stone gate” in front of the production team. If they continued to believe in themselves and refused to give up, they would pass through this gate and find “gold” inside," she said.

Other notable awards included “Best Director,” Hsiao Ya-chuan (蕭雅全); “Best Leading Actor,” Wu Kang-ren (吳慷仁); “Best Leading Actress,” Audrey Lin (林品彤); “Best Supporting Actor” Akio Chen (陳慕義); “Best Supporting Actress,” Beatrice Fang (方志友); ”Best New Director,” Nick Cheuk (卓亦謙); and ”Best New Performer,” Yoyo Tse (謝咏欣).
