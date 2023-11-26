Taiwan News Poll of Polls, Nov 25

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) is officially out of the presidential race, with three tickets still standing.

Several media outfits that normally release polls in the middle of the month did not this November, most likely holding off to see who would formally register as candidates, so it is likely there will be a large number of polls released throughout the week. Others only polled the four-way race or hypothetical opposition unity tickets.

Only three polls have been conducted in the last 15 days on a three-way race, not including Gou, so this poll of polls has an unusually small sample size. View these results with some caution.

That being said, two of the polls taken in the last few days have shown a marked jump in support for Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) over their previous results. They are the highly weighted Formosa poll and the average weighed ETtoday poll.

The lower-weighted Taiwan Competitiveness Forum poll was released on Nov. 17 and showed Taiwan People's Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) ahead of Hou, as many polls did at the time.

Because the polls were all conducted partially or entirely before Hou and Ko announced their vice presidential candidates, current polling numbers will not likely show any impact from choices for those candidates. The polls did ask about support for candidates assuming Gou was not in the race, and early indications suggested that more of his supporters have moved to support Hou than Ko, but more polling results may clarify if that is indeed the case.

This is a weighted average of surveys released over the last 15 days. For more information about how individual polls are weighted, click here. (Taiwan News graphic)