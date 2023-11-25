Ukraine updates: Drones hit Kyiv, other targets overnight

Ukraine reported widespread Russian drone attacks overnight, hitting several regions but particularly targeting the capital Kyiv.

The country's air force described it as Russia's largest such attack during the war. Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko reported at least two people had sustained injuries, but also mentioned other damaged buildings.

Several districts in Kyiv were hit and air raid alerts remained in effect for several hours.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged more assault rifles and ammunition to Ukraine during his meeting with EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel.

And Russia's Justice Ministry deemed Mikhail Kasyanov, the first former Prime Minister under Vladimir Putin, to be a "foreign agent." Russia claimed that Kasyanov opposes Russia's war in Ukraine.

Ukraine reports major drone attack, mainly targeting Kyiv

Ukraine's air force said Russia had used kamikaze drones to attack several sites around the country, particularly the capital Kyiv.

The city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said on Telegram that rescue workers were trying to free two women trapped under rubble dislodged by one of the drones in a five-story residential building.

Klitschko also said fragments from a drone had started a fire at a children's nursery.

Several districts of the capital were hit.

An air attack alert remained in effect for the Kyiv area for several hours starting around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Ukraine's air force described the attack, which it said used Iranian-made Shahed drones, as the largest of its kind carried out by Russia.

Russia designates former Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov as a 'foreign agent'

Russia's Justice Ministry added former Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov to its register of "foreign agents."

Mikhail Kasyanov became prime minister in 2000 after Putin was elected to the presidency and served through 2004, when he was dismissed.

He became a prominent opposition figure after leaving office and attempted to run for president in 2008, but his candidacy was rejected by the national election commission.

Russia expanded a "foreign agents" law following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, doubling down on a crackdown on opposition under Putin.

Not only are figures and organizations who receive money or support from outside the country designated as foreign agents, but also those considered under "foreign influence."

The ministry said Kasyanov “took part in the creation and dissemination of messages and materials of foreign agents to an unlimited circle of people, disseminated false information about the decisions taken by public authorities of the Russian Federation and the policies pursued by them” and “opposed the special military operation in Ukraine.”

Trudeau pledges more weapons for Kyiv during meeting with EU leaders

Canada and the European Union said they would "stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes" at a summit in Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel for the summit.

They said in statement they will "work to address Ukraine's immediate military and defense needs and ensure Ukraine has the long-term security commitments needed." Michel said that the EU was "ready to do more in the weeks to come."

Trudeau said Canada would donate 11,000 assault rifles to Ukraine along with nine million rounds of ammunition.

Von der Leyen said the EU has trained 30,000 Ukrainian troops out of its goal of 40,000. She would soon disclose details on what the EU plans to do with Russian assets it seized in response to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Despite having launched a counteroffensive in June, Ukrainian forces have so far failed to gain ground, with the war now approaching 2024.

Since the Russian invasion began in February 2022, Canada has pledged Canadian $2.4 billion (US$1.8 billion, €1.6 billion) in military aid to Ukraine.

The announcements come as the US, Ukraine's biggest military backer by far, has been unable to pass additional funding through Congress amid political deadlock.

