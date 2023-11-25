Taiwan receipt lottery announces winning numbers for September, October

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The winning numbers of the Taiwan's uniform invoice lottery for the months of September and October were announced by the Ministry of Finance on Saturday (Nov. 25).

The winning number of the NT$10 million (US$315,000) Special Prize for the September or October edition of the lottery is 72054514. The winning number for the NT$2 million (US$63,000) Grand Prize is 92488868.

The three winning numbers for the First Prize amount are 98111935, 57355279, and 74926745. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000 (US$6,300). Other prizes may be claimed if the last three or more digits of an invoice number for purchases made in September or October match the numbers of the First Prize numbers.

See the table below for more details, or visit the eTax Portal of the Ministry of Finance for additional information.

Uniform-Invoice Winning Numbers (Source: eTax Portal, Ministry of Finance):