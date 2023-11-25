Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan receipt lottery announces winning numbers for September, October

Ministry of Finance shared winning numbers, with grand prize of NT$10 million

  1542
By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/25 14:14
Taiwan receipt lottery announces winning numbers for September, October

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The winning numbers of the Taiwan's uniform invoice lottery for the months of September and October were announced by the Ministry of Finance on Saturday (Nov. 25).

The winning number of the NT$10 million (US$315,000) Special Prize for the September or October edition of the lottery is 72054514. The winning number for the NT$2 million (US$63,000) Grand Prize is 92488868.

The three winning numbers for the First Prize amount are 98111935, 57355279, and 74926745. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000 (US$6,300). Other prizes may be claimed if the last three or more digits of an invoice number for purchases made in September or October match the numbers of the First Prize numbers.

See the table below for more details, or visit the eTax Portal of the Ministry of Finance for additional information.

Uniform-Invoice Winning Numbers (Source: eTax Portal, Ministry of Finance):

Special Prize

72054514

NT$10 million for matching all the digits from the Special Prize in the right order

Grand Prize

92488868

NT$2 million for matching all the digits from the Grand Prize in the right order

First Prize

98111935
57355279
74926745

NT$200,000 for matching all the digits from any of the First Prizes in the right order

Second Prize

NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits from any of the First Prize winning numbers

Third Prize

NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits from any of the First Prize winning numbers

Fourth Prize

NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits from any of the First Prize winning numbers

Fifth Prize

NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits from any of the First Prize winning numbers

Sixth Prize

NT$200 for matching the last three digits from any of the First Prize winning numbers

Regulations for
Prize Money
Claims
  1. In order to receive the prize money, a winner must fill out the form on the back of the uniform invoice and present it with his or her ID card at any of the four major convenience store chains, Simple Mart, PX Mart, First Commercial Bank, Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, or the Agricultural Bank of Taiwan, between December 6, 2023 and March 5, 2024. A winner need not collect the prize money in person. A person entrusted by a winner to collect his or her prize money should present his or her own ID card along with the winning person's ID card and winning uniform invoice at a convenience store, Simple Mart, PX Mart, or bank in order to receive the prize money.
  2. If the uniform invoice receipt does not indicate the amount of the sale, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  3. If the buyer shown on the uniform invoice receipt is a government agency, state-run enterprise, public school, military unit, or a business entity, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  4. A 20% withholding tax is levied on the fourth, third, second, first, grand, and special prizes.
  5. Each invoice may win only one prize.
  6. For more details, please check the Uniform Invoice Award Regulations.
  7. If a winner has any questions about claiming the prize money, call the Service Line: (02) 412-8282.
uniform invoice lottery
receipt lottery
Ministry of Finance

RELATED ARTICLES

8 NT$10 million Special Prizes in Taiwan receipt lottery still unclaimed
8 NT$10 million Special Prizes in Taiwan receipt lottery still unclaimed
2023/11/23 15:42
Taiwan crypto investor spends NT$2 on fee, wins NT$10 million receipt lottery jackpot
Taiwan crypto investor spends NT$2 on fee, wins NT$10 million receipt lottery jackpot
2023/10/13 11:50
Taiwan exports end 12 months of decline
Taiwan exports end 12 months of decline
2023/10/11 17:12
Taiwan receipt lottery winners reported for 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, Hi-Life, and PX Mart
Taiwan receipt lottery winners reported for 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, Hi-Life, and PX Mart
2023/09/26 11:35
Taiwan Hi-Life customer buys 2 drinks for NT$44, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan Hi-Life customer buys 2 drinks for NT$44, wins NT$10 million
2023/09/25 16:32