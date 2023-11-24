Dublin riots driven by 'hate,' says Irish prime minister

Leo Varadkar, Ireland's Taoiseach (prime minister), on Friday condemned the previous night's riots in Dublin, which authorities have described as the worst violence in decades for which right-wing groups were responsible.

The violence broke out on Thursday evening, hours after three young children were injured in a knife attack outside a school in the Irish capital.

Dublin endured two attacks on Thursday, said Varadkar, one on innocent children and the other on "our society and the rule of law."

The prime minister said "criminals" brought "shame" on Dublin, on their families and on themselves.

"They did not do what they did because they wanted to protect Irish people... They did so because they're filled with hate. They love violence. They love chaos, and they love causing pain to others," he added.

What happened in Dublin?

According to the police, a group of rioters were trying to break into the crime scene of the stabbing, "and from there on the violence escalated" around 5:45 p.m. local time (GMT).

"Overall we have 34 arrests, 32 of which will be appearing before the courts this morning," Police Commissioner Drew Harris told a press conference.

Harris said that up to 500 people looted shops, set fire to vehicles and threw rocks at security forces. Some 13 shops were also "significantly damaged or have been subject to looting."

"What we saw last night was an extraordinary outbreak of violence," he said. "These are scenes that we have not seen in decades."

A 5-year-old girl remains in a critical condition at a Dublin hospital following the stabbing earlier on Thursday, and a 6-year-old is recieving treatement for less serious injuries, according to the police. The third child was discharged from a hospital on Thursday evening.

The alleged attacker is also still hospitalized, authorities said, after he was tackled by witnesses.

fb/ab (AFP, AP)