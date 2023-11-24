Environmental Remediation Market Research Report 2023 Size, Share, Business Strategies Growth Forecast and Industry Statistics Until 2032

The “Environmental Remediation Market” 2023-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Environmental Remediation Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2032.

The global environmental remediation market revenue was around US$ 112 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 200.1 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Environmental remediation is the method of removing toxins or pollutants from water, groundwater, soil, and surface water. To safeguard public health and encourage environmental restoration, these waste items are removed. Thus, remediation is utilized to either restore them to their original state or redevelop brownfield properties. Apart from that, clean-up of sites, which has formerly been used to dispose of hazardous waste, poses a distinctive problem.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– Environmental remediation activities that affect refined oil or oil spillage have incorporated actions to sell recovered goods, expanding the growth of the global environmental remediation market.

– The growing awareness regarding the effects of toxic waste on human life and ecology among individuals and rising initiatives for local ecology protection are also factors increasing the demand for environmental remediation.

– The adoption of environmental protection regulations is time-consuming and needs heavy investments. This factor is anticipated to hinder the environmental remediation market during the forecast period.

– The environmental remediation market is estimated to grow at a significant rate due to increased government attempts to restrict pollution and extend the use of environmental solutions and services in the Asia-Pacific region. This factor is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the environmental remediation market in the future.

Impact of COVID-19

The adverse global effects of COVID-19 are already detectable and it had a major impact on environmental remediation. The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak initiated the World Health Organization (WHO) to issue a public health emergency order. The worldwide tourist, finance, manufacturing, and export-import sectors have all suffered notable losses.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period because factors like rapid economic growth, population increase, corruption, and ineffective resource management have severely damaged the ecological systems of Asia. These consequences are compounded by transboundary environmental issues like air pollution and shared water. In the region, there is an urgent demand for better natural resource governance.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global environmental remediation market are: –

– AECOM

– Bristol Industries, LLC.

– BRISEA Group, Inc.

– CLEAN HARBORS INC.

– DEME

– ENTACT, 1.7. Engineering and Maintenance Solutions

– Golder Associates

– Graham Construction & Engineering Inc.

– HDR, Inc.

– In-Situ Oxidative Technologies, Inc.

– MWH

– QED Environmental Systems Ltd

– Sequoia Environmental Remediation Inc.

– Tarmac International, Inc.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global environmental remediation market segmentation focuses on Site-Type, Medium, Technology, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Site-Type

– Public

– Private

Segmentation based on Medium

– Soil

– Groundwater

Segmentation based on Technology

– Permeable Reactive Barriers

– Bioremediation

– Electrokinetic Remediation

– Excavation

– Air Sparging

– Soil Washing

– Chemical Treatment

Segmentation based on Application

– Mining and Forestry

– Oil and Gas

– Agriculture

– Automotive

– Landfills and Waste Disposal Sites

– Manufacturing, Industrial, and Chemical Production/Processing

– Construction and Land Development

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

