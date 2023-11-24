Ice Hockey Stick Market Outlook 2023 Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, and Forecast Research Report 2032

The “Ice Hockey Stick Market” 2023-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Ice Hockey Stick Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2032.

The global ice hockey stick market revenue was around US$ 479.4 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 698.6 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Ice hockey is a type of hockey that is played in colder countries in either indoor or open-air ice rinks. The sport is played with the assistance of specialized equipment known as ice hockey sticks, which include a flat blade to shoot and handle the hockey puck and is particularly larger on goalkeeper sticks, and a long shaft or handle to which the bald is attached.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The purchase of multiple ice hockey sticks by both minor and major league ice hockey players also contributes to the growth of the ice hockey stick industry.

– Due lack of proper ice rinks and hotter climatic situations in many developing countries across the globe make it challenging for regular consumers to play ice hockey which hinders the growth of the ice hockey stick market.

– The efforts taken by the sports ministries of different governments to enhance their nation’s ice hockey world ranking will also prove to push the growth of the ice hockey stick market.

Impact of COVID-19

The growth of the ice hockey sticks market was severely limited because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic also, due to quarantines and lockdowns enforced throughout the world. Due to ice hockey being a close-contact sport, the league games and tournaments were canceled or postponed, leading to a major drop in the sales of ice hockey sticks for the game seasons.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the ice hockey stick market in terms of revenue because of the intense popularity of the sport in the region. Also, LAMEA and the Asia-Pacific region are anticipated to dominate the ice hockey stick market during the forecast period.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global ice hockey stick market are: –

– Bauer Hockey, LLC

– Birch Hill Equity Partners Management Inc.

– Bison Hockey Sticks

– Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited

– Eagle Hockey

– Graf Skates AG.

– Mylec, Inc.

– New Balance

– Vaughn Hockey

– Wm. T. Burnett & Co.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global ice hockey stick market segmentation focuses on Distribution Channel, Type, End user, and Region.

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

– Offline

– Online

Segmentation based on Type

– Composite

– Wood

Segmentation based on End user

– Adult

– Children

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

