Outbound MICE Market Comprehensive Report 2023 Top Players, Key Regions and Segmentation Analysis 2032

The “Outbound MICE Market” 2023-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Outbound MICE Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2032.

The global outbound mice market revenue was around US$ 255.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 1272.2 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

The major growth engine for the global tourism sector is MICE tourism, which is the future of business travel. The enormous potential of MICE tourism and its long-lasting effects on the economy, whether indirectly or directly, has been seen all over the world.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– An increase in FDI activity, the development of the corporate sector, and the development of medium and small-sized businesses are just a few of the causes sustaining the growth of the global outbound MICE market.

– The growth of global tourism, international business travel, and the rise in the frequency of mouse events like meetings around the world have promoted the growth of the outbound MICE market during the forecast period.

– The expansion of the manufacturing and service industries and the growing economy to invest in their employees via incentive travel is anticipated to support the growth of the outbound MICE market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative influence on the global outbound MICE market because the tourism and travel bans implemented by governments all over the world in an attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus, companies concerned in the MICE business incurred notable income losses. As a result, almost all outbound MICE activities were either canceled or postponed.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the global outbound MICE market in terms of revenue and is predicted to keep its market share throughout the outbound MICE market forecast period. Asia-Pacific has been acquiring significant traction in the global outbound MICE market because of the rise in the service and manufacturing sector, free trade agreement between India and other countries, and infrastructural development.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global outbound mice market are: –

– 360 Destination Group

– Access Destination Services

– ATPI LTD.

– BCD GROUP (BCD MEETINGS & EVENTS)

– BI Worldwide

– Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT Meetings & Events)

– CIEVENTS

– Conference Care Ltd.

– Creative Group, Inc.

– CSI DMC

– IBTM

– ITA Group

– MARITZ

– Meetings & Incentives Worldwide, Inc.

– ONE10, LLC

– The Freeman Company

– The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global outbound mice market segmentation focuses on Event Type and Region.

Segmentation based on Event Type

– Meetings

– Incentives

– Conventions

– Exhibitions

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

