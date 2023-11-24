Polysorbate Market Size, Share, Revenue Opportunity, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2023-2032

The “Polysorbate Market” 2023-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Polysorbate Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2032.

The global polysorbate market revenue was around US$ 0.84 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 1.4 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Polysorbate are class of emulsifiers that are utilized as disinfectants, stabilizers, and solubilizers in food preparation, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, personal care, paints, and other sectors. It is an oil liquid that is made by esterification of ethoxylated sorbitan with fatty acids.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The rise in severity of diseases has led the pharmaceutical sector to notice a significant growth where polysorbates that are widely utilized as an excipient for drug formulation objectives.

– The growth in awareness toward beauty, skincare, and lifestyle has surged the demand for cosmetic and personal care products where polysorbate is widely utilized to create different cosmetic formulations.

– The health-related disorders related to the use of polysorbate are anticipated to hinder the growth of the polysorbate market during the forecast period.

– The emergence of deadly infectious diseases like HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, cancer, and others has led manufacturers to create highly efficient medicines where polysorbate is widely utilized in the oncology setting for supportive care, chemotherapy, or prevention. This is expected to boost the sales of polysorbate; therefore, creating lucrative possibilities for the polysorbate industry.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic had a negative influence on the polysorbate market. However, the polysorbate market is rising rapidly due to its risen dependency over pharmaceuticals other sectors

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific polysorbate market is estimated to grow during the forecast period because the food packaging sector of China is rising rapidly which has driven the polysorbate manufacturers to expand their manufacturing capabilities.

Also, the beauty and personal hygiene sector in India is noticing significant growth because of the growing number of newborns and the increase in awareness regarding self-grooming and self-beauty activities where polysorbate is utilized to make different cosmetic formulations like skin care products, skin cleansing products, skin fresheners, makeup bases, and foundations, shampoos, and others.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global polysorbate market are: –

– Aceto

– Alfa Aesar

– BASF SE

– Croda International Plc

– Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

– Evonik Industries AG

– Guangdong Huana Chemistry Co., Ltd.

– Lanxess, Matangi Industries

– Merck KGaA

– Mohini Organics Pvt. Ltd.

– Niram Chemicals

– Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

– TCI America

– Venus

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global polysorbate market segmentation focuses on End-use, Source, Grade, and Region.

Segmentation based on End-use

– Food and Beverages

– Pharmaceutical

– Cosmetics and Personal Care

– Others

Segmentation based on Source

– Plant

– Animal

– Synthetic

Segmentation based on Grade

– Polysorbate 20

– Polysorbate 40

– Polysorbate 60

– Polysorbate 80

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

