Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels Market 2023 Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Technology, Demand, Top Players and Growth Forecast 2032

The “Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels Market” 2023-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2032.

The global expanded polystyrene (EPS) insulated panels market revenue was around US$ 455.4 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 794.36 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

The lightweight cell plastic cloth with small hollow round balls is known as expanded polystyrene (EPS) insulated panels. EPS is manufactured in a wide range of thicknesses supplying a diverse variety of physical properties.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The development of cold storage infrastructure and the rise in demand for green buildings to reduce energy consumption are the key factors that are likely to deliver potential growth opportunities for the expanded polystyrene (EPS) insulated panels market during the forecast period.

– The rapid development of the e-commerce industry, which demands distribution centers and warehouses is likely to make great opportunities for the expanded polystyrene (EPS) insulated panels market.

– The rise in demand for distribution centers and warehouses for the e-commerce industry and government initiatives for new energy-efficient homes are anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the expanded polystyrene (EPS) insulated panels market.

– The rise in the construction of commercial and residential buildings as well as warehouses is anticipated to show remunerative lucrative opportunities for the global expanded polystyrene (EPS) insulated panels market.

Impact of COVID-19

During the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturing, aviation, construction, and construction industries were majorly impacted. Manufacturing activities were restricted or stopped. This led to a drop in the manufacturing of different equipment utilized for manufacturing of expanded polystyrene (EPS) insulated panels as well as their demand in the market, thereby hindering the growth of the expanded polystyrene (EPS) insulated panels market.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Europe dominated the global expanded polystyrene (EPS) insulated panels market, due to a rise in demand from the residential sector and cold storage industry.

Also, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate, due to an increase in awareness of the advantages of insulated building structures and rapid growth in the construction of green buildings.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global expanded polystyrene (EPS) insulated panels market are: –

– Armacell

– Brucha

– E-Pack Polymers Private Limited

– Isomec

– Jablite

– Kamaksha Thermocol

– Lattonedil S.P.A Milano

– Nucor Corporation

– Styrene Packaging & Insulation Ltd.

– Tecknopanel

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global expanded polystyrene (EPS) insulated panels market segmentation focuses on Types, End User, Thickness, and Region.

Segmentation based on Types

– Wall Panels

– Roof Panels

Segmentation based on End User

– Construction

– Non-construction

Segmentation based Thickness

– Upto 100 mm

– 100 to 200 mm

– Above 200 mm

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

