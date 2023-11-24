EMV Smart Cards Market 2023 Industry Overview, Key Technology, Segments, SWOT Analysis, and Forecast Research 2032

The “EMV Smart Cards Market” 2023-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The EMV Smart Cards Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2032.

The global EMV smart cards market revenue was around US$ 6.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 14 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

All transactions using debit, credit, and prepaid EMV smart cards attach to the EMV standard, a security technology. The information needed to complete a transaction is kept on a smart chip rather than a magstripe in EMV cards. For debit and credit card transactions, the EMV smart chip identifies several security criteria.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The surge in cashless transactions and rapid digitalization push the growth of the EMV smart card market.?

Data theft and security concerns along with high set-up costs, a major limitation to the growth of the global EMV smart card market.

The new mode of information security for users promoted by blockchain is anticipated to develop opportunities for the EMV smart card industry.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic had a positive influence on the EMV smart cards industry because of the increased adoption and usage of contactless payment procedures among consumers globally. Also, x2 smartcard payments are undergoing massive growth as consumers are getting aware of the payment technology in the market.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the EMV smart cards market in terms of revenue. This was attributed to the rise in demand for EMV smart cards due to the development of various industries like retail, hospitality, and transportation.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global EMV smart cards market are: –

American Express

CardLogix Corporation

CPI Card Group Inc.

Equinox Payments

Giesecke + Devrient GmBH

HID Global Corporation

IDEMIA

Infineon Technologies AG

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NCR Corporation

Perfect Plastic Printing

Samsung

Thales

VeriFone

Versatile Card Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Mastercard

Visa Inc.

Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global EMV smart cards market segmentation focuses on Type, Brand, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Debit Card

Contact

Contactless

Dual

Credit Card

General Purpose Credit Cards

Specialty & Other Credit Cards

Segmentation based on Brand

Visa

MasterCard

Others

Segmentation based on Application?

Food & Groceries

Health & Pharmacy

Restaurants & Bars

Consumer Electronics

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Tourism

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America?

The U.S.

Canada

Europe?

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA?

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

