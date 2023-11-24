Paresthesia Treatment Market 2023 Size, Industry Shares, Revenue, Business Opportunities and Forecast till 2032

The “Paresthesia Treatment Market” 2023-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Paresthesia Treatment Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2032.

The global paresthesia treatment market revenue was around US$ 5.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 7.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Paresthesia is a prickling or burning sensation that is generally felt in the arms, legs, hands, or feet, and can also appear in other parts of the body. The sensation, which occurs without warning, is usually painless and is explained as numbness or tingling, itching, or skin crawling. Chronic paresthesia is usually a symptom of traumatic nerve damage or a neurological disease. It can be caused by disorders concerning the central nervous system like transient ischemic attacks and strokes, transverse myelitis, multiple sclerosis, and encephalitis.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The growth of the paresthesia treatment market is pushed by the rise in the prevalence of diseases like cancer, the lack of proper nutrients in food, and the surge in the geriatric population.

– The growth in the prevalence of paresthesia among the population, poor lifestyle, and rise in healthcare expenditure would further increase the development of the paresthesia treatment market.

– The stringent regulatory rules of the authority for the approvals of the medicines and the low effectiveness of medicines related to the treatment are anticipated to restrict the growth of the paresthesia treatment market.

– The paresthesia treatment market opportunity contains factors like an increase in investments in research and developments (R&Ds) for better treatment.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic had a fairly negative influence on the paresthesia treatment industry because of the reduced production of the medicines and disruptions in the supply of the medicines.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the global paresthesia treatment market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period because of the existence of a large patient population, ease of drug availability, strong presence of key players, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, large number of research, favorable reimbursement policies in the healthcare system, development and innovation activities and higher adoption of developed therapeutics.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global paresthesia treatment market are: –

– Omron Healthcare, Inc.

– Abbott Laboratories

– Merck

– Glenmark

– EnteroMedics Inc.

– Pfizer

– Boston Scientific Corporation

– Stryker Corp.

– Stimwave LLC

– Baxter International Inc.

– Medtronic

– Cipla Ltd.

– Bio-Medical Research Ltd.

– GlaxoSmithKline plc.

– Nevro Corp.

– Cyberonics, Inc.

– AbbVie Inc.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global paresthesia treatment market segmentation focuses on Disease Type, Treatment, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Disease Type

– Acute Paresthesia

– Age Group

– Adult

– Geriatric

– Chronic Paresthesia

– Age Group

– Adult

– Geriatric

Segmentation based on Treatment

– Immunosuppressant

– Anticonvulsants

– Topical Creams

– Antivirals

– Others

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

– Online Pharmacy

– Hospital Pharmacy

– Retail Pharmacy

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

