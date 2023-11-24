Formosa club delegation visited Taiwan for sustainable development talks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation of parliamentarians from the Indo-Pacific Formosa Club visited Taiwan from Nov. 20-22, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) confirmed on Friday (Nov. 24).

Their trip marked the organization’s second annual meeting since it was established in May 2021. The theme of this year’s meeting was sustainable development, according to a MOFA statement.

During their stay, the delegation met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Legislative Yuan Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), and Environmental Minister Shieu Fuh-sheng (薛富盛). They also attended a banquet hosted by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮).

The group visited a few Taiwanese companies as well as the Shalun Smart Green Energy Science City in Tainan to gain deeper insights into Taiwan's capabilities in promoting sustainable development.

Since its founding, the Formosa Club in the Indo-Pacific region has advocated for Taiwan in international organizations such as the World Health Organization, the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, the International Civil Aviation Organization, and INTERPOL, MOFA said. The ministry added that it welcomes more parliamentarians from regional nations to join the Formosa Club to assist Taiwan worldwide.

The delegation consisted of lawmakers Frutoso Tellei, Mason Whipps, Warren Umetaro, and TJ Oscar Imrur Remengesau III from Palau; Asterio Appi from Nauru; Ingrid Leary, Timothy van de Molen, and Simon O'Connor from New Zealand, Rufus B. Rodriguez and Jocelyn Sy Limkaichong from the Philippines, and Ji Seong-ho from South Korea.