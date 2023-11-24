Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Overview, Latest Trends, Key Players, Revenue, and Forecast 2023 to 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market is valued approximately USD 6.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 28.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Hyper-convergence is a software-centric design that compute, store and visualize the resources in a single system. A hyper-converged system allows the integrated technologies to be managed as a single system through a common tool set and can be expanded through the addition of nodes the base unit.

It helps organizations in complying with various regulations, including capital requirements in banking or eligibility requirements for government benefits. The global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as massive slowing of the supply chain and various organizations are temporary shutdown. However, the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure is highly in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic as employees are asked to work from home and rising concerns for better virtual supporter software. The increasing data protection and disaster recovery requirements to rise demand for HCI and rising adoption of HCI among organizations to reduce Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) encourages the growth of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market. Furthermore, the introduction of solutions and services along with other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 07th May 2020, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) launched HPE SimpliVity 325 Gen 10 hyperconverged infrastructure solution (HCI) with the new 2nd Gen AMD EPYCTM processor, doubles the virtual desktops supported per server to provide businesses a 50% lower cost per remote worker.

Major market player included in this report are:

Dell EMC

Nutanix

Cisco

HPE

Huawei

Netapp

Vmware

Pivot3

Scale Computing

Stratoscale

MARKET OVERVIEW

Here are key points for comprehensive analysis:

Market Overview : Hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) combines compute, storage, networking, and virtualization resources into a single integrated system managed through a unified software layer. HCI simplifies data center operations, enhances scalability, and provides flexibility in deploying and managing IT resources.

: Market Drivers : The demand for HCI is driven by the need for increased agility, scalability, and cost-efficiency in managing IT infrastructure, as well as the growing adoption of cloud-like infrastructure models in on-premises environments. Organizations seek solutions that streamline operations, support digital transformation initiatives, and enable easier management of complex data center environments.

: Technological Advancements : Continuous advancements in HCI technology include improvements in software-defined storage, hypervisor advancements, hardware enhancements, and integration with cloud services. Innovations in data reduction techniques, hybrid cloud integration, AI-driven management, and support for emerging technologies like containers further propel HCI adoption.

: Applications and Market Segmentation : HCI finds applications across various industries, including IT, healthcare, finance, education, government, and more, supporting diverse workloads such as virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), databases, and enterprise applications. Market segmentation includes different HCI deployment models (software-defined, appliance-based), scale-out architectures, and industry-specific solutions.

: Growth in Data Center Transformation and Cloud Adoption : The growth of data center modernization initiatives, cloud adoption, edge computing, and the need for infrastructure consolidation drive the demand for HCI solutions. Increasingly, organizations are adopting HCI to support digital transformation strategies and simplify IT infrastructure management.

: Market Challenges : Challenges in the HCI market include addressing concerns related to data security, ensuring interoperability with existing infrastructure, managing complexity during scaling, and optimizing performance for specific workloads. Balancing cost-effectiveness with scalability and managing vendor lock-in are additional challenges faced by organizations.

: Emerging Trends and Opportunities : Emerging trends include edge computing HCI solutions, hybrid and multi-cloud integrations, AI-driven predictive analytics for infrastructure management, and the convergence of containers and HCI. Opportunities exist in providing specialized HCI solutions for specific industries, offering simplified management tools, and addressing the evolving needs of edge computing environments.

: Global Market Dynamics : Regional variations in demand are influenced by factors such as technological maturity, industry-specific requirements, regulatory environments, and the pace of digital transformation in different geographic regions.

: Research and Development Focus : Continued R&D efforts focus on enhancing HCI performance, optimizing resource utilization, improving security measures, integrating emerging technologies, and simplifying HCI management and orchestration.

: Market Competition and Industry Players : The HCI market is competitive, with major IT infrastructure providers, cloud service providers, and specialized HCI vendors investing in R&D and strategic partnerships to lead in the market.

:

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Application:

Remote office/branch office

Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)

Data center consolidation

Backup/recovery/disaster recovery

Virtualizing critical applications

Others

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By End User:

Cloud Providers

Colocation Providers

Enterprises

By Enterprise:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and telecom

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy

Education

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

