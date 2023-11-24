Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Scope, Trends, Growth Status, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2023 to 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market is valued approximately USD 2.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Integrated workplace management system (IWMS) is a software platform that helps organizations to optimize the use of workplace resources, including the management of a companys real estate portfolio, infrastructure and facilities assets. The global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) market is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as halted projects and low profitabilities. However, return of the workforce at the workplace post-COVID-19 demands an advanced IWMS solution with risk management capabilities and social distancing benefits, as IWMS is a requirement for infrastructure and manufacturing companies.

The growing cloud-based application deployments, increasing competitiveness and workforce dynamics, growing importance of corporate social responsibilities across the globe and increasing government regulatory compliances are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: in June 2020, IBM launched Watson Works, AI models and applications to address post-COVID-19 workplace requirements, such as workplace re-entry, prioritizing employee health, facilities management, space allocation, contract retracing, and communication and collaboration. However, unexplored benefits of facility and workplace management is the major factor restraining the growth of global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) market during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

IBM

Oracle

Trimble

Accruent

SAP

Planon

Archibus

Service Works Global

Causeway Technologies

MARKET OVERVIEW

Here are key points for a deep analysis:

Market Overview : Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) are software solutions that integrate various real estate, facility management, and workplace-related functions into a unified platform. IWMS includes functionalities such as lease management, space optimization, maintenance management, asset tracking, sustainability management, and workplace service requests.

: Market Drivers : The demand for IWMS is driven by the need for centralized management of real estate portfolios, cost optimization, compliance with regulations, and the increasing focus on employee well-being and productivity. Organizations seek IWMS solutions to streamline operations, improve space utilization, reduce costs, and support agile workplace strategies.

: Technological Advancements : Continuous advancements in IWMS technology involve improvements in data analytics, IoT integration for smart building functionalities, AI-driven insights, mobile applications, and cloud-based solutions. Innovations in space planning, workplace experience, and sustainability tracking contribute to enhancing the capabilities of IWMS platforms.

: Applications and Market Segmentation : IWMS finds applications across industries such as corporate real estate, healthcare, education, government, retail, and more, addressing diverse needs like space optimization, lease accounting, maintenance, and workplace services. Market segmentation includes modules for real estate portfolio management, facility maintenance, space management, sustainability tracking, and workplace services.

: Growth in Facility Management and Real Estate Optimization : The growth of facility management practices, corporate real estate portfolios, workplace transformation initiatives, and the need for compliance and sustainability drive the adoption of IWMS solutions. Organizations adopt IWMS to improve operational efficiency, support remote work trends, enhance employee experiences, and ensure regulatory compliance.

: Market Challenges : Challenges in the IWMS market include data integration complexities, ensuring interoperability with existing systems, addressing scalability issues, managing user adoption, and navigating diverse regulatory environments. Customization needs for specific industry verticals and global scalability are additional challenges faced by organizations.

: Emerging Trends and Opportunities : Emerging trends include the integration of IWMS with IoT for smart building management, AI-driven predictive analytics for space optimization, enhanced workplace experience through mobile applications, and sustainability tracking for ESG compliance. Opportunities exist in providing industry-specific solutions, offering predictive analytics for future space planning, addressing remote work challenges, and catering to the growing demand for sustainable workplaces.

: Global Market Dynamics : Regional variations in demand are influenced by factors such as real estate market maturity, industry-specific requirements, regulatory compliance standards, and the pace of digital transformation in different geographic regions.

: Research and Development Focus : Continued R&D efforts focus on enhancing data analytics capabilities, improving user interfaces, integrating emerging technologies, enhancing mobile accessibility, and addressing specific industry compliance needs.

: Market Competition and Industry Players : The IWMS market is competitive, with major software vendors, specialized IWMS providers, and facility management solution providers investing in R&D and strategic partnerships to lead in the market.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Solution

Services

By Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical:

Public Sector

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Real Estate and Construction

Retail

Healthcare

Education

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

