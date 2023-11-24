Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market Share, Trends, Size, Top Players, Revenue Opportunity and Forecast 2023 to 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market is valued at approximately USD 9.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 37.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Artificial intelligence (AI) has been one of the most appealing technology in recent years. Artificial intelligence, is the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems. This form of technology can be implemented in distinct hardware as well as software. Usually, artificial intelligence (AI) hardware reduces the need for developing ideal hardware to stimulate the demand for artificial intelligence applications.

The AI hardware has three major parts, including computer, storage, and networking. Since the last few years, the computer has made the most substantial progress. The other two areas (i.e. storage and networking) are not as advanced yet to see the breakthrough concerning AI applications. Furthermore, the rise in demand for big data and analytics, technological development in AI hardware, along with the high adoption of AI hardware in banking and IT & Telecom are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, as per the New Vantage Partners, the number of firms investing more than USD 500 million annually in big data has grown from 12.7% in 2018 to 21.1% in 2019. Also, , according to the Worldwide Semiannual Big Data and Analytics Spending Guide released by International Data Corporation (IDC), businesses are spending USD 187 billion on big data and analytics in 2019

Major market player included in this report are:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines (IBM) Corp.

Intel Corp.

MediaTek Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Xilinx Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Here are key points for a deep analysis:

Market Overview : AI hardware refers to specialized processors, chips, and hardware accelerators designed to optimize AI workloads, including training and inference tasks. This hardware includes CPUs, GPUs (Graphics Processing Units), TPUs (Tensor Processing Units), FPGAs (Field-Programmable Gate Arrays), AI-optimized ASICs (Application-Specific Integrated Circuits), and neural processing units (NPUs).

: Market Drivers : The demand for AI hardware is driven by the increasing adoption of AI applications across industries, including healthcare, finance, automotive, retail, and more. Advancements in AI algorithms, the need for faster computing power for deep learning tasks, and the growth of IoT and edge computing drive market growth.

: Technological Advancements : Continuous advancements in AI hardware involve improvements in computational efficiency, power consumption, parallel processing capabilities, and memory bandwidth to handle complex AI workloads. Innovations focus on specialized architectures optimized for AI tasks, like matrix multiplication and neural network processing.

: Applications and Market Segmentation : AI hardware finds applications in various fields, including natural language processing, computer vision, autonomous vehicles, recommendation systems, and AI-based healthcare diagnostics. Market segmentation includes hardware tailored for specific AI tasks, edge AI processing, cloud-based AI infrastructure, and hardware-accelerated AI frameworks.

: Growth in AI Adoption Across Industries : The growth of AI adoption across industries drives the demand for specialized hardware to handle the computational requirements of machine learning, deep learning, and AI inference tasks. Industries leverage AI hardware to improve efficiency, reduce costs, enhance decision-making, and drive innovation in products and services.

: Market Challenges : Challenges in the AI hardware market include managing power consumption, ensuring compatibility with evolving AI algorithms and frameworks, addressing thermal management in high-performance computing, and reducing costs for widespread adoption. Balancing performance, cost, and energy efficiency remains a challenge in developing AI hardware.

: Emerging Trends and Opportunities : Emerging trends include the development of edge AI processing, AI-specific chipsets for IoT devices, AI-driven chips for specific industries (like healthcare and automotive), and AI hardware for data centers and cloud infrastructure. Opportunities exist in developing specialized AI chips, addressing edge computing requirements, enhancing AI training and inference efficiency, and ensuring compatibility with diverse AI frameworks.

: Global Market Dynamics : Regional variations in demand are influenced by factors such as technological innovation, industrial development, regulatory environments, investment in R&D, and adoption rates of AI technologies in different geographic regions.

: Research and Development Focus : Continued R&D efforts focus on improving AI hardware performance, optimizing power consumption, developing AI-specific architectures, exploring new materials for chip design, and advancing AI-driven hardware security.

: Market Competition and Industry Players : The AI hardware market is competitive, with major semiconductor companies, startups, AI-focused hardware manufacturers, and technology giants investing in R&D and strategic partnerships to lead in the market.

:

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

Expert Systems

By Computation Type:

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs)

Others

By End-User:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Automotive

Aerospace and defense

Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

