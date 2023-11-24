Humanoid Robot Market Share, Analysis, Size, Prominent Players, and Forecast 2023 to 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Humanoid Robot Market.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Humanoid Robot Market is valued at approximately USD 1,107 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 35% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Humanoid robots are the robots that usually be similar to the body shape and attributes of humans, like the capability to walk in an upright position. Humanoid robots also possess a physical appearance similar to that of a human, which includes a head, two arms, and two legs. These robots often have the attribute of autonomous learning, safe collaboration with the adjacent environment and humans, and self-maintenance. They are employed in several application areas, including scientific research, media & entertainment, automotive manufacturing line, personal assistance, education, and many others.

The humanoid robots have been developed with artificial intelligence techniques and algorithms to increase in extreme tasks, such as space exploration missions. Several sensors (such as proprioceptive and exteroceptive sensors) and actuators are also used in the development of humanoid robots to determine the surrounding attributes to help the robots work effectively. Therefore, these factors are anticipated to accelerate market growth around the world. Moreover, the increasing usage of a humanoid robot in the retail and educational sectors, along with the advent of product launches are few other factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in 2019, Russia has introduced a new humanoid robot, named Fyodor to the International Space Station (ISS) on the first unscrewed Soyuz spacecraft. Similarly, in 2017, Dubai police have revealed a new Robocop, a humanoid robot, which aimed at aiding individuals in malls & streets, secure the city as well as fight crime. Therefore, such type of initiative is expected to accelerate the demand for Humanoid Robots around the world.

Major market player included in this report are:

DST Robot Co.

Engineered Arts Limited

Hajime Research Institute

Hanson Robotics Limited

Honda Robotics ASIMO

Kawada Robotics Corp.

Qihan Technology Co., Ltd.

SoftBank Robotics Corp

Toshiba Corporation

Trossen Robotics

Ubtech Robotics Corp.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Here are key points for a deep analysis:

Market Overview : Humanoid robots are machines designed to resemble and mimic human physical characteristics and behaviors to perform tasks in various domains. They encompass advanced robotics, AI, sensors, actuators, and often feature human-like appearances, movement, and interactions.

: Market Drivers : The demand for humanoid robots is driven by the need for automation, assistance in various industries, advancements in AI and robotics, and the potential for human-robot collaboration in diverse applications. Industries seek humanoid robots for tasks ranging from manufacturing and healthcare to customer service and entertainment.

: Technological Advancements : Continuous advancements in humanoid robotics involve improvements in AI algorithms, sensor technology, natural language processing, computer vision, and machine learning for enhanced perception, cognition, and interaction capabilities. Innovations focus on dexterity, mobility, emotional intelligence, and adaptability to perform complex tasks in dynamic environments.

: Applications and Market Segmentation : Humanoid robots find applications in manufacturing (assembly, handling), healthcare (patient care, therapy), education (interactive teaching aids), customer service (hospitality, retail), entertainment, and research. Market segmentation includes robots designed for specific industries, task-oriented robots, companion robots for the elderly or disabled, and research platforms.

: Growth in Automation and Service Robotics : The growth of automation in industries, increasing labor costs, demand for personalized and interactive services, and advancements in human-robot interaction drive the adoption of humanoid robots. In healthcare, humanoid robots assist with tasks like patient monitoring, physical therapy, and eldercare, while in manufacturing, they contribute to tasks that require flexibility and precision.

: Market Challenges : Challenges in the humanoid robot market include high development costs, technological limitations in achieving human-like capabilities, ensuring safety and reliability, addressing ethical concerns, and establishing user trust. Regulatory hurdles, interoperability issues, and societal acceptance are additional challenges faced by the industry.

: Emerging Trends and Opportunities : Emerging trends include the integration of AI-powered emotional intelligence, increased autonomy and adaptability, collaborative robotics (cobots), swarm robotics, and the convergence of robotics with IoT and cloud technologies. Opportunities exist in developing specialized humanoid robots for specific industries, advancing assistive and healthcare robotics, enhancing human-robot collaboration, and expanding the use of robots in emerging markets.

: Global Market Dynamics : Regional variations in demand are influenced by factors such as technological innovation, industrial development, regulatory landscapes, cultural acceptance, and investment in robotics research across different geographic regions.

: Research and Development Focus : Continued R&D efforts focus on enhancing humanoid robot capabilities, improving human-robot interaction, developing safer and more adaptable robots, addressing ethical considerations, and reducing costs for wider adoption.

: Market Competition and Industry Players : The humanoid robot market is competitive, with various players including robotics companies, technology firms, research institutions, and startups investing in R&D and strategic partnerships to lead in the market.

:

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Wheel Drive

Biped

By Application:

Retail

Hospitality

Education & Scientific Research

Healthcare

Military & Defense

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

