Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market Trends, Growth Statistics, Size, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2023 to 2032

Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market is valued at approximately USD 3.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market is valued at approximately USD 3.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Push-to-talk over cellular is a type of wireless two-way communication technology, which harmonizes a digital mobile radio (DMR) network by retaining a constant, half-duplex dynamic connection between or within groups of users. It majorly encompasses push-to-talk voice service for smartphone communications and often delivers one-to-many and one-to-one voice communication facilities throughout a cellular network. The half-duplex Voice-over-IP (VoIP) technology over mobile networks is replicating the push-to-talk over cellular services for utilizing cellular access supplies at its best.

Furthermore, the consistent communications services with high-quality audio support is expected to drive the utility for push-to-talk over cellular in the coming years. Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, the need for push-to-talk over cellular is significantly growing as they are increasingly used by the government and disaster management agencies in hotspot areas or containment zones of COVID-19 for the two-way communication purpose to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 infectious diseases in that area. This is likely to accelerate the demand for push-to-talk over cellular thereby, the market would grow significantly over the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing number of internet users in the developed & developing countries, along with the rise in the deployment of LTE network are few other factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period. According to the PubMatic, around 3.04 billion mobile internet users were reported worldwide in 2018 and is expected to increase about 3.71 billion by the year 2022. Similarly, as per the survey, it is estimated that China has 765.37 million internet users in 2016 and is reached nearly 829.0 million in 2019 (as of March). Therefore, this factor is expected to accelerate the demand for Push-to-Talk Over Cellular around the world.

Major market player included in this report are:

AT&T, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Verizon Communications

Motorola Solutions, Inc

Kyocera Corporation

Mobile Tornado

Sprint Corporation

Bell Canada

Simoco Wireless Solutions

Sonim Technologies Inc.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Here are key points for a deep analysis:

Market Overview : Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) technology enables instant voice communication over cellular networks, functioning similarly to traditional walkie-talkies. It allows users to initiate one-to-one or group conversations instantly with the press of a button, fostering efficient and immediate communication.

: Market Drivers : The demand for PoC services is driven by the need for instant, reliable, and cost-effective communication across various industries, including public safety, transportation, logistics, construction, and field services. Industries seek PoC solutions for their efficiency, simplicity, wide coverage, and ability to operate over existing cellular networks.

: Technological Advancements : Continuous advancements in PoC technology involve improvements in network reliability, latency reduction, interoperability across devices and networks, integration with broadband data, and enhanced security features. Innovations focus on integrating PoC with LTE/5G networks, providing better voice quality, and enabling multimedia messaging within PoC platforms.

: Applications and Market Segmentation : PoC technology finds applications in various sectors such as public safety, transportation, utilities, hospitality, manufacturing, and healthcare, enabling instant communication among field teams, first responders, and remote workers. Market segmentation includes dedicated PoC devices, PoC applications on smartphones, integrated dispatch systems, and industry-specific PoC solutions.

: Growth in Mission-Critical Communication : The growth of PoC adoption is driven by the need for mission-critical communication, especially in industries requiring instant coordination, such as emergency services, security, and transportation. PoC services offer advantages in terms of real-time communication, group collaboration, and GPS location tracking, enhancing operational efficiency and safety.

: Market Challenges : Challenges in the PoC market include ensuring network reliability, addressing latency issues for real-time communication, providing secure encryption for sensitive information, and interoperability among various PoC platforms and devices. Meeting industry-specific compliance standards and overcoming regulatory hurdles pose additional challenges.

: Emerging Trends and Opportunities : Emerging trends include the integration of PoC with IoT devices, expansion of PoC functionalities to include video and data sharing, AI-driven voice analytics for insights, and the adoption of PoC in emerging markets and IoT-driven industries. Opportunities exist in providing ruggedized PoC devices, offering integrated dispatch and workforce management solutions, enhancing security features, and catering to specialized industry needs.

: Global Market Dynamics : Regional variations in demand are influenced by factors such as industry verticals, infrastructure development, regulatory landscapes, spectrum availability, and the maturity of PoC adoption in different geographic regions.

: Research and Development Focus : Continued R&D efforts focus on improving network reliability, optimizing voice quality, integrating PoC with emerging technologies, enhancing interoperability, and providing seamless integration with existing communication systems.

: Market Competition and Industry Players : The PoC market is competitive, with various players including telecommunication providers, device manufacturers, software developers, and system integrators investing in R&D and partnerships to lead in the market.

:

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Equipment

Software

Services

By Application:

Public safety & security

Construction

Energy & utility

Transportation & logistics

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Travel & hospitality

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

