Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth Status, Key Segments and Forecast 2023 to 2032

Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market is valued at approximately USD 2.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 42.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market is valued at approximately USD 2.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 42.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Virtual reality is the concept of computer-generated virtual environment to deliver real-life sensory experience to the user. In recent years, the virtual reality technology has emerged as a major innovation field in the healthcare industry. Since, it will create three-dimensional environment by which individual is able to influence virtual objects and execute a series of tasks.

Also, the adoption of VR technologies has been increased in medical education and training institutions as they provide 360-degree video and three-dimensional interactive content to develop the best learning programs for students and physicians. Thus, many healthcare organizations have realized the benefits of virtual reality and started its deployment in their operations, which is resulting in the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in investment of organization in healthcare VR, the rising incidences of neurological disorder, and escalating demand for innovative diagnostic technique are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in April 2020, XRHealth has raised the funding of USD 7 million to expand its telehealth virtual reality platform for patients and clinicians. Similarly, in 2016, MindMaze, a Swiss-based start-up, has raised USD 100 million funding from the multinational conglomerate, Hinduja Group, for the advancement of VR software and hardware that aims to offer clinical treatments for stroke patients

Major market player included in this report are:

Virtalis Ltd

CAE Healthcare, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Virtual Realities Ltd

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Vuzix Corporation

Mimic Technologies Inc.

WorldViz, LLC

Brainlab AG

Samsung Healthcare

MARKET OVERVIEW

Here are key points for a deep analysis:

Market Overview : Virtual Reality (VR) in healthcare involves the use of immersive technology to simulate real environments, providing training, therapy, education, pain management, and diagnostic assistance. It encompasses VR headsets, simulation software, augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) applications in medical settings.

: Market Drivers : The demand for VR in healthcare is driven by the need for advanced medical training, patient engagement, therapeutic interventions, surgical planning, and rehabilitation. Healthcare providers seek VR solutions to improve patient outcomes, reduce pain, enhance medical education, and increase operational efficiency.

: Technological Advancements : Continuous advancements in VR technology involve improvements in graphics, motion tracking, haptic feedback, real-time interaction, and simulation accuracy to create realistic and immersive experiences. Innovations focus on enhancing VR hardware, developing specialized medical applications, integrating AI and data analytics, and improving user interfaces for healthcare professionals and patients.

: Applications and Market Segmentation : VR finds applications in medical training, surgical simulations, pain management, mental health therapy, patient education, phobia treatment, telemedicine, and remote diagnostics. Market segmentation includes VR applications for medical education, surgical planning, rehabilitation, pain distraction, cognitive therapy, and virtual consultations.

: Growth in Medical Training and Therapy : The growth of VR in healthcare is fueled by its effectiveness in medical training, allowing healthcare professionals to practice procedures in a risk-free environment, and its use in therapy, aiding patients in pain management, mental health treatment, and rehabilitation. VR is leveraged in scenarios like surgical simulations, dental training, PTSD therapy, anxiety treatment, stroke rehabilitation, and exposure therapy for phobias.

: Market Challenges : Challenges in the VR healthcare market include high costs of VR equipment, concerns regarding patient privacy and data security, regulatory hurdles, and the need for evidence-based validation of VR efficacy in medical settings. Integration with existing healthcare systems and addressing technical limitations of VR hardware and software pose additional challenges.

: Emerging Trends and Opportunities : Emerging trends include the use of VR for remote patient monitoring, VR-assisted surgery, pain distraction during medical procedures, VR-based diagnostics, and the integration of VR with AI for personalized treatment plans. Opportunities exist in developing specialized medical VR applications, expanding VR-based telemedicine services, improving VR hardware affordability, and conducting clinical trials for VR efficacy.

: Global Market Dynamics : Regional variations in VR adoption are influenced by factors such as healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, regulatory compliance, reimbursement policies, and the acceptance of new technologies in different geographic regions.

: Research and Development Focus : Continued R&D efforts focus on improving VR simulation accuracy, developing medical-grade VR hardware, validating VR effectiveness through clinical studies, creating interactive patient education modules, and enhancing VR-based therapy outcomes.

: Market Competition and Industry Players : The VR in healthcare market is competitive, with various players including VR technology providers, healthcare institutions, software developers, and research organizations investing in R&D and partnerships to lead in the market.

:

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Full Immersive VR

Semi-Immersive VR

Non- Immersive VR

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By Application:

Surgery Simulation

Tele-Surgery

Robotic Surgery

Visualization and Rehabilitation

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

