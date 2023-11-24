Machine Vision Market Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Research, and Forecast 2023 to 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Machine Vision Market.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

3D Machine Vision Market is valued approximately USD 1.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Machine Vision or MV is a technology used to deliver imaging based automatic analysis and inspection with utilization in robot guidance, process control and automatic inspection. The 3D machine vision integrates multiple point clouds from numerous scanners. The system comprises a variety of techniques including point clouds, 3D triangulation, stereo vision. These techniques offer functions such as automatic sensing, receiving and interpreting an image of a real scene.

The system also comprises multiple cameras and laser displacement sensors. The escalating demand for high product quality propels the adoption of 3D machine vision systems. Further, growing focus of companies on automation systems which aid in reducing production costs also fuel the implementation of 3D machine vision in manufacturing facilities. Thus, a rapid growth in the use of industrial robots for automation specially in automotive and consumer electronics sector drives the market growth. For Instance: As per International Federation of Robotics, the global operational Stock of Industrial Robots increased from 1635, thousand in 2015 to 1826 thousand in 2016 and by 15% to 2098 thousand in 2017. Also, the adoption of industrial robots in Electronics sector grew by 33% from 91,000 to 121 thousand between 2016 to 2017. While the adoption of robots in Automotive sector Increased by 22% from 103 ,000 to 126,000 in the same period. These visions guided robots are connected with 3D machine vision systems automating the product analysis process.

Major market player included in this report are:

Omron Corporation

Cognex Corporation

Basler AG

Keyence Corporation

National Instruments

TKH Group N.V.

Sony Corporation

ISRA Vision A.G

Stemmer Imaging A.G

Intel Corporation

MARKET OVERVIEW

Here are key points for a deep analysis:

Market Overview : Machine vision involves the use of cameras, sensors, and algorithms to enable machines to replicate human vision capabilities for tasks like inspection, guidance, measurement, and analysis. It encompasses image capture, processing, analysis, and interpretation for automated decision-making in various industries.

: Market Drivers : The demand for machine vision technology is driven by the need for automation, quality control, efficiency improvement, error reduction, and data-driven decision-making in manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and other sectors. Industries seek machine vision solutions to increase productivity, ensure product quality, enable autonomous operations, and reduce operational costs.

: Technological Advancements : Continuous advancements in machine vision involve improvements in image sensors, machine learning algorithms, deep learning models, edge computing, 3D vision, hyperspectral imaging, and faster image processing. Innovations focus on enhancing accuracy, speed, reliability, and adaptability to diverse environments and applications.

: Applications and Market Segmentation : Machine vision finds applications in industrial inspection, robotics, automated quality control, defect detection, object recognition, surveillance, medical imaging, augmented reality, and autonomous vehicles. Market segmentation includes solutions for specific industries such as automotive manufacturing, electronics, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and logistics.

: Growth in Industrial Automation : The growth of industrial automation drives the demand for machine vision, as it plays a critical role in ensuring product quality, enabling predictive maintenance, guiding robots, and optimizing manufacturing processes. Machine vision technologies aid in tasks like part inspection, assembly verification, barcode reading, packaging inspection, and machine guidance in manufacturing facilities.

: Market Challenges : Challenges in the machine vision market include complex integration requirements, ensuring compatibility with existing systems, handling variations in lighting and environmental conditions, and addressing data privacy concerns. Achieving real-time processing, coping with diverse object shapes and sizes, and reducing false positives/negatives pose additional challenges.

: Emerging Trends and Opportunities : Emerging trends include the integration of AI and machine learning for improved object recognition, predictive maintenance, and anomaly detection, the adoption of 3D vision for depth perception, and the utilization of machine vision in smart cities and healthcare for diagnostics. Opportunities exist in providing scalable and adaptable machine vision solutions, enhancing edge computing capabilities, enabling interoperability among different systems, and catering to industry-specific needs.

: Global Market Dynamics : Regional variations in demand are influenced by factors such as industrialization levels, technological infrastructure, government initiatives, regulatory compliance, and adoption rates of automation in different geographic regions.

: Research and Development Focus : Continued R&D efforts focus on enhancing machine vision algorithms, developing robust image processing techniques, improving hardware reliability, expanding applications into new industries, and ensuring user-friendly interfaces.

: Market Competition and Industry Players : The machine vision market is competitive, with various players including technology companies, imaging system manufacturers, software developers, and specialized machine vision solution providers investing in R&D and partnerships to lead in the market.

:

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

By Product:

PC-based

Smart Camera-based

By Application:

Quality assurance and inspection

Positioning and guidance

Measurement

Identification

By Vertical:

Industrial

Non-Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

