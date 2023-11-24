Digital Transformation Market Top Players, Revenue, Share, Future Trends, Size, Report and Forecast 2023 to 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Digital Transformation Market.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Digital Transformation Market is valued approximately USD 405 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.50 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Digital Transformation uses digital technologies to create new and modify existing business processes, customer experiences and culture to cope with the changing business and market requirements. These software aid organizations in educating and training their internal teams regarding various aspects of their organizations. Moreover, digitally transformed organizations can familiarize to the evolving technological landscape and are able to tackle abrupt shifts in the industry. More importantly, a major part of the market growth is anticipated to be driven by companies investing in mobility, cloud platforms, and big data technologies as part of their development of Digital Experience Platforms (DXP).

Moreover, increasing penetration of mobile devices and apps fuels the market growth. As per China daily 40 billion chips were manufactured in the first quarter of 2018 an increase of 15.2% from 2017 and 420 million mobile phones were produced in the same year an increase of 0.5% from the previous year. As per Indian cellular Association (ICA) the annual production of mobile phones in the country increased to 11 million in 2017 from 3 million in 2014. Which makes the country accountable for 11% of the total global mobile phone production. Further, the use of advanced technologies namely, IoT, cloud, mobility, big data and social media has augmented innovation and transformation in business ecosystems driving the market growth. As per Statista, the North American IoT market has grown from USD 140 billion in 2012 to USD 330 billion in 2018. Also, as per the same source, the number of IoT units in Canada in 2013 amounted to 28 million which increased to 114 million units in 2018

Major market player included in this report are:

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Cognizant

Adobe Inc.

Dell EMC

IBM Corporation

Google LLC

Marlabs Inc.

Accenture plc

Broadcom Inc.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Here are key points for a deep analysis:

Market Overview : Digital transformation refers to the integration of digital technologies into all aspects of business operations, fundamentally changing how businesses operate and deliver value to customers. It encompasses the adoption of technologies like cloud computing, AI, IoT, big data analytics, automation, and cybersecurity to enhance business processes and customer experiences.

: Market Drivers : The demand for digital transformation is driven by the need for increased efficiency, agility, innovation, and improved customer experiences. Industries seek digital transformation to stay competitive, adapt to changing market dynamics, and capitalize on new business opportunities enabled by technology.

: Technological Advancements : Continuous advancements in digital technologies involve improvements in AI algorithms, IoT connectivity, cloud infrastructure, data analytics tools, cybersecurity solutions, and automation frameworks. Innovations focus on enhancing scalability, interoperability, data-driven insights, personalized experiences, and real-time decision-making capabilities.

: Applications and Industry Segmentation : Digital transformation applies across various industries including healthcare, finance, retail, manufacturing, education, logistics, and more, optimizing operations, enabling new revenue streams, and enhancing customer engagement. Market segmentation includes industry-specific digital transformation initiatives such as telemedicine in healthcare, fintech innovations in finance, Industry 4.0 in manufacturing, and e-commerce advancements in retail.

: Growth in Business Agility and Customer-Centricity : The growth of digital transformation is fueled by the imperative for businesses to be agile, responsive to market changes, customer-centric, and adaptable to technological advancements. Organizations leverage digital technologies to streamline processes, gain actionable insights from data, improve customer interactions, and create innovative business models.

: Market Challenges : Challenges in digital transformation include legacy system integration, cybersecurity threats, skills gap in adopting new technologies, data privacy concerns, resistance to change, and the complexity of large-scale transformations. Ensuring interoperability among various digital tools and platforms also poses challenges.

: Emerging Trends and Opportunities : Emerging trends include the adoption of edge computing, hyperautomation, hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, AI-driven personalization, blockchain for secure transactions, and the integration of digital twins for predictive maintenance. Opportunities exist in providing end-to-end digital transformation services, developing scalable and adaptable digital solutions, focusing on user experience, and addressing industry-specific pain points.

: Global Market Dynamics : Regional variations in digital transformation adoption are influenced by factors such as technological infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, digital maturity, economic conditions, and industry-specific needs in different geographic regions.

: Research and Development Focus : Continued R&D efforts focus on improving AI algorithms, enhancing cybersecurity measures, advancing IoT connectivity, developing user-friendly interfaces, and addressing the ethical implications of AI and automation.

: Market Competition and Industry Players : The digital transformation market is competitive, with various players including technology giants, consulting firms, system integrators, software vendors, and specialized digital solution providers investing in R&D and partnerships to lead in the market.

:

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Cloud Computing

Big Data and Analytics

Mobility/Social Media

Cybersecurity

Artificial Intelligence

By Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud

By Vertical:

BFSI

Retail

Education

Healthcare

IT and telecom

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Government

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

Reasons to buy market research report:

