Supply Chain Analytics Market Latest Trends, Size, Key Players, Revenue, Growth, and Forecast 2023 to 2032

Supply Chain Analytics Market is valued approximately USD 3.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Supply Chain Analytics aims to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness by enabling data-driven decisions at strategic, operational and tactical levels. The use of Supply Chain Analytics cuts the operational cost enabling sustainable business growth and increase customer satisfaction. Increasing volume and velocity of data along with need to enhance operation and supply chain efficiencies drives the market growth.

For Instance: Verizon in 2017 signed an agreement with Corning to purchase 20 million kilometres of optical fibre each year from 2018 to 2020 with a commitment of USD 1.05 billion purchase per year. While Sprint announced multi yearmultiyear strategic agreements with US broadband infrastructure company like Altice USA in November 2017 and another agreement with Cox Communications in January 2018 to densify its network capabilities. These agreements illustratedemonstrate the growingmounting volume and velocity of data for which higheradvanced communication speed is required. Moreover, Factors such as increasingswelling adoption of cloud-based supply chain analytics and increasinggrowing awareness of supply chain analytics tools among organizations further fuel the market growth. However, dData sSecurity issues impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning into supply chain management would provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAS Institute

Software AG

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Tableau Software

Qlik

TIBCO Software Inc.

Cloudera Inc.

Market Overview : Supply chain analytics involves the use of data analysis tools, predictive modeling, and data-driven insights to optimize and enhance supply chain operations, including procurement, inventory management, logistics, demand forecasting, and supplier management. It helps organizations gain visibility, improve efficiency, reduce costs, mitigate risks, and make informed decisions across the supply chain.

: Market Drivers : The demand for supply chain analytics is driven by the need for improved operational efficiency, cost reduction, inventory optimization, demand forecasting accuracy, enhanced customer service, and supply chain risk management. Industries seek supply chain analytics solutions to address complexities, respond to market dynamics, and achieve competitive advantages through data-driven strategies.

: Technological Advancements : Continuous advancements in supply chain analytics involve improvements in data integration, AI-driven predictive analytics, machine learning algorithms, real-time data visibility, blockchain for traceability, IoT-enabled logistics, and cloud-based analytics platforms. Innovations focus on enhancing agility, responsiveness, supply chain visibility, demand sensing capabilities, and the ability to simulate scenarios for better decision-making.

: Applications and Industry Segmentation : Supply chain analytics finds applications across industries such as retail, manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods), and automotive, optimizing inventory levels, improving supplier relationships, and streamlining logistics. Market segmentation includes solutions for demand forecasting, inventory optimization, supplier performance analysis, transportation analytics, and risk management.

: Growth in Operational Efficiency and Demand Forecasting : The growth of supply chain analytics is driven by the imperative for operational efficiency, lean inventory management, faster response times, and accurate demand forecasting amidst market uncertainties. Analytics aids in improving supply chain visibility, reducing lead times, optimizing inventory levels, and meeting customer demands more effectively.

: Market Challenges : Challenges in supply chain analytics include data quality issues, disparate data sources, integration complexities, ensuring data security and privacy, scalability of analytics solutions, and managing the sheer volume of real-time data. Achieving seamless integration among various supply chain partners and systems also poses challenges.

: Emerging Trends and Opportunities : Emerging trends include the adoption of AI and machine learning for predictive analytics, leveraging IoT for real-time tracking and monitoring, using blockchain for supply chain transparency, and employing prescriptive analytics for decision support. Opportunities exist in offering end-to-end supply chain analytics platforms, providing actionable insights for demand-driven supply chains, enhancing supply chain resilience, and addressing sustainability concerns.

: Global Market Dynamics : Regional variations in demand are influenced by factors such as supply chain complexity, technological infrastructure, regulatory compliance, market maturity, and industry-specific needs in different geographic regions.

: Research and Development Focus : Continued R&D efforts focus on improving predictive algorithms, developing prescriptive analytics models, enhancing real-time analytics capabilities, enabling AI-driven supply chain optimization, and ensuring data interoperability.

: Market Competition and Industry Players : The supply chain analytics market is competitive, with various players including analytics software vendors, consulting firms, technology providers, and logistics companies investing in R&D and partnerships to lead in the market.

By Software:

Supplier Performance Analytics

Demand Analysis and Forecasting

Inventory Analytics

By Deployment Model:

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Industry Vertical:

Automotive

Retail and consumer goods

F&B manufacturing

Machinery and industrial equipment manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals

Government

Energy and utilities

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

