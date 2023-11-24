Cloud Application Security & Vulnerability Management Market Share, Size, Industry Trends, Demand, Overview and Forecast 2023 to 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Cloud Application Security & Vulnerability Management Market.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Cloud Application Security & Vulnerability Management Market is valued approximately USD $$billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Cloud computing has taken the center stage during the ongoing pandemic. As a result, companies need to address security issues such as malware injection and hijacking of accounts to safeguard organizational information. Thus, the users are investing in secure cloud platforms to avoid issues associated with cyber security. Remote working with the help of cloud software has become increasingly mainstream in the past couple of months.

Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. The growth of the market is attributed owing to the increasing number of cyber-attacks and increasing investments to improve cyber-resilience of cloud applications. As per global economic crime and fraud survey cybercrime was the 2nd most reported crime in 2016. Moreover, cybercrime accounts for more than 50% of all crimes in the United Kingdom in 2016 and over 11,800 people reported incidents of cybercrime to the Australian Cybercrime Online Reporting Network in 2017. Also, the Barkley Organization in September 2018 reveals that, as per the EEF’s 2018 Cybersecurity for Manufacturing Report, around 48% of manufacturers have suffered cyber-attacks. Similarly, as per the U.S National Centre for Manufacturing Services (NCMS), has reported the cost of breaches in manufacturing sector between USD$ 1 million to USD $ 10 million. Hence, the need for cloud application security and vulnerability management would increase as companies are making efforts to minimize the complexities associated with security measures in applications and software. However, lack of transparency in remediation status of vulnerabilities is hampering the growth of this market.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Here are key points for comprehensive analysis:

Market Overview : Cloud application security and vulnerability management involve tools, solutions, and practices aimed at securing cloud-based applications, identifying vulnerabilities, and mitigating cyber threats within cloud environments. It encompasses threat detection, vulnerability scanning, risk assessment, compliance monitoring, and remediation measures for cloud-based applications.

: Market Drivers : The demand for cloud application security and vulnerability management is driven by the rapid adoption of cloud services, increased cybersecurity threats, data breaches, regulatory compliance requirements, and the need to protect sensitive data. As organizations migrate their applications to the cloud, ensuring security in dynamic cloud environments becomes critical.

: Technological Advancements : Continuous advancements in threat intelligence, machine learning, AI-based analytics, automated security tools, and continuous monitoring capabilities enhance the efficiency and accuracy of cloud application security solutions. Innovations in container security, serverless computing security, and DevSecOps integration further improve cloud security practices.

: Applications and Market Segmentation : Cloud application security solutions find applications across industries such as finance, healthcare, e-commerce, government, and more, safeguarding various cloud-deployed applications, including SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS. Segmentation includes vulnerability assessment tools, penetration testing, code analysis, encryption, identity and access management (IAM), and security information and event management (SIEM) solutions for cloud environments.

: Growth in Cloud Adoption and Cyber Threat Landscape : The growth of cloud adoption, especially amid remote work trends, increases the attack surface, making cloud application security a top priority for organizations. The evolving cyber threat landscape, including ransomware, data breaches, and targeted attacks, fuels the demand for robust cloud security measures.

: Market Challenges : Challenges in the cloud application security market include addressing complex cloud architectures, ensuring compatibility with diverse cloud platforms, managing security in hybrid/multi-cloud environments, and handling compliance requirements across geographies.

: Emerging Trends and Opportunities : Emerging trends include the convergence of security and DevOps practices (DevSecOps), Zero Trust security models, adoption of CASB (Cloud Access Security Broker) solutions, and increased focus on cloud-native security. Opportunities exist in developing comprehensive, integrated security solutions, addressing data residency and privacy concerns, providing scalable and agile security frameworks, and catering to the needs of emerging markets.

: Global Market Dynamics : Regional variations in demand are influenced by factors such as regulatory landscapes, industry-specific security requirements, technological infrastructure, and the pace of cloud adoption in different geographic regions.

: Research and Development Focus : Continued R&D efforts focus on enhancing threat detection capabilities, automating security processes, improving visibility into cloud environments, and developing adaptive security measures for evolving cloud architectures.

: Market Competition and Industry Players : The cloud application security and vulnerability management market is competitive, with major cybersecurity firms, cloud service providers, and specialized security vendors investing in R&D and strategic partnerships to lead in the market.

:

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software/ Platform

Services

By Enterprise Size:

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Industry:

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail & e-Commerce

Government

Energy & utility

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

