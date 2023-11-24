Greece tells officials not to attend Taiwan events due to China fears

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Greece has warned its public officials to avoid events related to Taiwan over concerns it could anger China, Nikkei Asia reported on Thursday (Nov. 23).

Before a Taiwan National Day (Oct. 10) reception in Athens, a Greek foreign ministry email sent out on Oct. 4 told its diplomats and civil servants in other ministries to not attend the event, a source told Nikkei Asia. The email said Greek staff attending Taiwan-related events could be sanctioned by China.

The notice, which was signed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexandra Papadopoulou, also warned against meeting with Taiwanese officials in Greek government buildings or Taipei Representative Offices, per Nikkei Asia. “The participation of ministers, members of parliament and civil servants in receptions or events of the Representative Office must be avoided,” the email said.

Greek attendance could be “perceived as an indirect recognition of the independence of Taiwan” and may cause “serious problems” in Athens-Beijing ties, the email added. China has a large economic presence in Greece and is its largest trading partner outside of the EU, the report noted.

Meanwhile, politicians and civil servants in other EU member states, including France, Belgium, and the Netherlands attended Taiwan National Day events this year.

While the EU does not formally recognize Taiwan’s independence, member states’ relations with Taipei are mixed. Lithuania has been a vocal supporter of Taiwan and has increased engagement, as has the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Estonia, and Latvia. On the other side, Greece and Hungary have been hesitant to seek closer Taiwan ties.