PCB Manufacturing Equipment Market Analysis, Size, Share, Revenue Growth And Forecast 2032

According to the analyst, latest study, the global PCB Manufacturing Equipment market size was valued at US$ 6467.2 million in 2022. With growing demand in downstream market, the PCB Manufacturing Equipment is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 8524.7 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 4.0% during review period.

The research report highlights the growth potential of the global PCB Manufacturing Equipment market. PCB Manufacturing Equipment are expected to show stable growth in the future market. However, product differentiation, reducing costs, and supply chain optimization remain crucial for the widespread adoption of PCB Manufacturing Equipment. Market players need to invest in research and development, forge strategic partnerships, and align their offerings with evolving consumer preferences to capitalize on the immense opportunities presented by the PCB Manufacturing Equipment market.

According to our Semiconductor Research Center, the global total output value of PCB was about US$ 81 billion in 2022. With strong drivers from new technology, such as AI, 5G and new energy vehicles, it is estimated that the PCB industry will continue to grow steadily in the next six years. Global PCB manufacturers are mainly located in China mainland, China Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Europe and the United States. Among them, Chinese local PCB companies hold the biggest share.

Market Segmentation:

PCB Manufacturing Equipment market is split by Type and by PCB Type. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for consumption value by Type, and by PCB Type in terms of value.

Segmentation by type

PCB Exposure Equipment

AOI/AVI Equipment

Stripping Equipment

Etching Equipment

Developing Equipment

PCB Drilling Machine

PCB Depaneling Routers

Pretreatment Process Equipment

Segmentation by pcb type

IC Substrate

Flexible PCBs

HDI Board

Multilayer PCBs

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The below companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing the company’s coverage, product portfolio, its market penetration.

Ninomiya System CO., Ltd.

Screen

Ishii Hyoki

Centrotherm

Hakuto.co.ltd

TONETS Corp.

Notion Systems GmbH

Via Mechanics, Ltd.

Orbotech (KLA)

ADTEC

Chime Ball Technology

ORC Manufacturing

Manz (KLEO)

Ofuna Technology Co., Ltd.

Symtek Automation

C SUN

AMPOC

GROUP UP Industrial (GP)

Gallant Precision Machining (GPM)

Eclat Forever Company

Utechzone

Ta Liang Technology

MACHVISION Inc Co., LTD

GigaVis

CIMS

Favite

FUSEI MENIX

Trumpf

Mycronic (atg)

INSPEC

Saki Corporation

Omron

Koh Young

Test Research, Inc(TRI)

Viscom

Mek (Marantz Electronics)

Nordson

ViTrox

CyberOptics

Machine Vision Products

CKD Corporation

SCHMID

Genitec

ASYS Group

MSTECH

Atotech (MKS)

Advanced Engineering (AE)

Amada

LPKF

Mitsubishi Electric

EO Technics

Trotec

