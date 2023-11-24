Edge Analytics Market Industry Outlook Predicting Growth for the Next Decade 2030

The newest analysis of the Edge Analytics Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc. Ask For Free Sample Report

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

Global Edge Analytics Market is valued approximately USD 6.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.9 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The Edge Analytics can be defined as data collection and analysis approach in which an automated data collection and analysis is performed on data at a sensor, network switch or other IoT devices instead of bringing the data to the centralized data store to find actionable insights. The application of edge Analytics offers several advantages such as real time analysis of data, high scalability, eliminate the need of central system, improves speed, and reduces latency etc. The growing penetration of IoT connected Devices Worldwide and increasing adoption of prescriptive analysis coupled with strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to The Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICs)- in 2020 Globally, the total number of IoT connections (including connected cars, smart home devices, connected industrial equipment) was estimated at 12 billion and as per projections by*2030, this number would reach to 125 billion.

Furthermore, leading market players are working towards strategic collaborations to offer advanced edge analytics solutions to leverage the growing adoption of Edge Analytics. For instance, in May 2020, IBM and NVIDIA announced collaboration to jointly offer edge analytics solution for different industries such as healthcare, transportation, energy grids, warehouses, and smart cities among others. Also, growing digitization across different industries in emerging markets as well as increasing adoption of real time monitoring solutions are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a high deployment cost associated with Edge Analytics devices and rising concern over cyber security and data breaches impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Edge Analytics Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing utilization of edge analytics and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving adoption of IoT connected devices and favorable government initiatives to promote digitalization, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Edge Analytics Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Cisco Corporation (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

SAS Institute (US)

Apigee Corporation (US)

Predixion Software (US)

AGT International Inc. (Switzerland)

Foghorn Systems (US)

CGI Group Inc. (Canada)

Analytic Edge (India)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Solution

Service

By Type

Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

By Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud

By End Use Industry

Retail

E-Commerce and Consumer Electronics

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

A report on the “Edge Analytics market” would typically encompass various aspects related to this market, providing a comprehensive analysis and insights for stakeholders. Below are some key areas that are likely to be covered in such a report:

Market Overview:

Introduction to the Edge Analytics market.

Definition and classification of Edge Analytics.

Market size and growth potential.

Historical and forecasted market trends.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type

Segmentation by application

Geographical segmentation (regional and global markets).

Market Dynamics:

Drivers and challenges affecting the Edge Analytics market.

Market opportunities and growth factors.

Regulatory and environmental factors influencing the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Analysis of key market players and their market share.

Company profiles, including product portfolios and strategies.

SWOT analysis for major industry players.

Market Trends and Innovations:

Emerging trends in Edge Analytics technology.

Innovations, such as improved battery efficiency and durability.

Sustainable and eco-friendly battery solutions.

Market Demand Analysis:

Factors influencing consumer demand.

Usage patterns and preferences of outdoor enthusiasts and consumers.

Consumer demographics and target markets.

Pricing Analysis:

Pricing strategies and trends in the Edge Analytics market.

Price comparison among different product types and brands.

Distribution Channels:

Analysis of the distribution network and sales channels.

Retail, e-commerce, and other distribution methods.

Case Studies:

Real-world examples of successful Edge Analytics applications.

Case studies of notable projects or products.

Market Forecast:

Short-term and long-term market projections.

Growth prospects and potential market size.

Competitive Strategies:

Strategies adopted by companies to gain a competitive edge.

Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations in the market.

Regional Analysis:

Analysis of the Edge Analytics market in different regions.

Regional market dynamics and trends.

Investment Opportunities:

Potential investment opportunities in the market.

Risks and returns associated with market investments.

Market Challenges:

Obstacles faced by industry players.

Technological, economic, and regulatory challenges.

Future Outlook:

Key insights into the future of the Edge Analytics market.

Predictions and recommendations for market participants.

This comprehensive report would provide valuable information for industry professionals, investors, researchers, and anyone interested in understanding the Edge Analytics market and its potential for growth.

