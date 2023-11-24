Credit Intermediation Market Set to Experience Unprecedented Expansion Over Next 7 Years

The newest analysis of the Credit Intermediation Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc. Ask For Free Sample Report

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

Global Credit Intermediation Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032.

The Credit Intermediation can be defined as a legal entity which acts as middlemen for two parties in a lending process by proposing & presenting credit agreements to consumers. In addition, credit intermediation including commercial banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions enter into agreements to grant credit to consumers on behalf of lending institutions. Credit intermediaries also offers advisory services throughout the agreement process to both parties involved in credit lending. The rising Financing needs among MSMEs and lower operating costs & market risk associated with Credit Intermediation as well as growing expansion of BFSI industries in emerging markets are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to SME Finance Forum estimates – as of 2022, around 131 million or 41% of formal MSMEs in developing countries have unmet financing needs. Further, MSME finance gap in developing countries is estimated at USD 5 trillion, accounting for around 1.3 times the current level of MSME lending. In addition, Women-owned businesses comprise 23% of MSMEs and account for 32% of the MSME finance gap. Moreover, in May 2021, London, UK based BizVibe announced expansion of its credit intermediation services by Adding New Credit Intermediation Companies on its portal. Through this expansion the company would provide detailed company profile insights to enable users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with credit intermediation activities companies from all over the world. Also, growing utilization of credit intermediation for personalized agreements and increasing penetration of private banking and NBFC players are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, rising concern over credit risks coupled with increasing benchmark rates from various central banks worldwide impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Credit Intermediation Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing number of corporate financing activities and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of banking and Finance sector and favorable initiatives from government authorities for MSME lending, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Credit Intermediation Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan Chase

Barclays

Bank of America

Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Bank

Citigroup

Credit Suisse

UBS Group AG

HSBC Holdings PLC.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Tied Credit Intermediation

Ancillary Credit Intermediation

Non-Tied Credit Intermediation

By Application

Individual

Enterprise

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

