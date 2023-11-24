BFSI BPO Services Market Set to Surge with Major Industry Advancements

The newest analysis of the BFSI BPO Services Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc. Ask For Free Sample Report

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

Global BFSI BPO Services Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032.

BFSI BPO or Business process outsourcing refers to a strategic tool that supports Banking and Financial Institutions to effecintly manage its business growth and account servicing functions. Banks and Financial Institutions appoints a third party vendors to deliver services or perform tasks, which is normally undertaken by financial institutions such as customer services, mail and digital marketing etc. Through BPO services companies can save cost and can focus on core banking services. The growing expansion of cloud based services and increasing growth of BFSI Sector as well as recent strategic acquisition from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to Statista – In 2021, the global cloud applications market was valued at USD 133.6 billion and it is projected to grow to USD 168.6 billion by 2025.Moreover, leading market players are working towards new acquisitions to enter into new geographical regions.

For instance, in June 2022, Accenture acquired Allgemeines Rechenzentrum GmbH (ARZ), a technology service provider focused on the banking sector in Austria. This acquisition would enable Accenture to expand its cloud-based banking platform-as-a-service offerings, ranging from core banking services to online banking as well as regulatory services for banking clients across Europe. Also, growing technological advancements in BPO sector and rising investment towards distribution sector are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, high deployment cost associated with bpo services an lack of penetration from SMEs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global BFSI BPO Services Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing outsourcing activities across banking and finance sector coupled with presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of the BFSI sector and increasing penetration of leading market players in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global BFSI BPO Services Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Accenture PLC

Cognizant

Concentrix Corporation

Genpact

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

Mphasis

NTT Data Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Wipro Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service Type

Customer Services

Finance & Accounting

Human Resource

KPO

Procurement & Supply Chain

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

By End User

Banks

Capital Markets

Insurance Companies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

