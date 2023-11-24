Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Massive Growth Expected During Forecast Period 2032

The newest analysis of the Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc. Ask For Free Sample Report

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2031.

Allergic Conjunctivitis can be defined as an inflammation of the lining of the eye called conjunctiva due to allergens. In Allergic Conjunctivitis, conjunctiva becomes swollen or inflamed owing to reaction caused by pollen, dust mites, pet dander, mold, and allergy-causing substances. The other symptoms of allergic conjunctivitis include sharp itching of eyes and urge to rub eyes, red eyes, watery or white stringy mucus discharge and Swollen eyelids among others. The rising incidences of allergic conjunctivitis worldwide, increasing prevalence of allergens as well as recent approvals from regulating authorities are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, as per The National Center for Biotechnology Information estimates – as of 2022, Allergic conjunctivitis affected around 40 percent of the US population, but only a small proportion of affected individuals seek medical treatment. Further, as per the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) – allergies are sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S. and each year around 50 million U.S. citizen experience various types of allergies. Moreover, the market has witnessed several product approvals, this factor would also influence the growth of Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market during the forecast period.

For instance, in March 2019, Alembic Pharmaceuticals received approval from US FDA for its drug Azelastine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution utilized for treatment of allergic conjunctivitis. Moreover, in October 2021, the US FDA approved Massachusetts, USA based biopharmaceutical company Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s intracanalicular insert drug named Dextenza. This new formulation intended for treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. Also, growing advancements in ocular allergy therapeutics and rising expansion of healthcare services in emerging markets are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a lack of awareness towards allergic conjunctivitis treatment impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing incidences of allergic conjunctivitis and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of healthcare sector and rising per capita healthcare spending in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

AbbVie Inc.

Ajanta Pharma Limited

Akron Operating Company LLC

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Cipla Ltd

Grevis Pharmaceutical Private Limited

Indoco Remedies Ltd.

Jabs Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

JAWA Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Drug Class

Antihistamines & Mast Cell Stabilizers

Corticosteroids

By Disease Type

Seasonal Allergic Conjunctivitis (SAC)

Perennial Allergic Conjunctivitis (PAC)

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug stores & Retail Pharmacies

Online providers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

