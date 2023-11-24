Gongguan Christmas Season to open at Taipei Water Park

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2023 Gongguan Christmas Season will illuminate the Taipei Water Park starting Saturday (Nov. 25), marking the commencement of a month-long celebration.

The annual event, now in its 13th year, is a highlight in Taipei's bustling commercial district. The venue will be adorned with festive decorations, including a striking 15-meter-high Christmas tree, the Taipei Water Department reveals.

To kick off the festivities, admission will be free on the opening day, accompanied by a giveaway of 300 cups of hot drinks. Street buskers are scheduled to perform in three lively sessions at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m.

Weekly music and cultural performances are scheduled every Saturday, culminating in a Christmas concert and charity outdoor fair on Dec. 23.

Throughout the five-week extravaganza, patrons purchasing admission tickets to the Taipei Water Park will receive discount coupons valid at the 100 vendors and participating businesses in the nearby Gongguan night market. The event extends its support to the "Taipei Christmas-Infinitive Love" campaign, hosted by the tourism agency, featuring raffles for purchases made in the district between Dec. 2 and Jan. 5.

Visitors are encouraged to enhance their experience by booking a guided tour of the Guanyinshan Reservoir and Distribution Well within the park—an underground historic facility and a tourist attraction. The organizers promise an evening filled with historical insights and seasonal greetings.

Gongguan Christmas Season

Date: Nov. 25-Dec. 31

Opening hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday

Location: Taipei Water Park

Address: 1, Siyuan St., Zhongzheng Dist., Taipei City



A 15-meter-high Christmas tree in the Taipei Water Park. (Taipei Water Department photo)



2023 Gongguan Christmas Season decorations in the Taipei Water Park. (Taipei Water Department photo)



The Guanyinshan Reservoir and Distribution Well in the Taipei Water Park. (Taipei Water Department photo)