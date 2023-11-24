Foxconn's Terry Gou bows out of Taiwan presidential race

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn founder and independent candidate Terry Gou (郭台銘) has dropped out of the presidential race.
Gou made the announcement in a Facebook post on Friday (Nov. 24). He did so despite receiving 900,000 signatures, far exceeding the minimum threshold to qualify for the 2024 Taiwan presidential election, and selecting actress Tammy Lai (賴佩霞) as his running mate.
In the statement, he said "People may retreat, but aspirations never retreat" and called for the transfer of political power, and the transformation of Taiwan.
Friday is the deadline for presidential candidates to register for the presidential election.
The Kuomintang's (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) and Taiwan People's Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) both registered at the Central Election Commission with their new running mates. However, Gou was nowhere to be seen and his office did not make any official comment on the matter.
Gou's statement on his Facebook page read as follows:
"On the battlefield of global business, I have never bowed my head; when it comes to caring for the people of Taiwan, I have never been able to let go. If no one is willing to bend, how can Taiwanese who are looking forward to a change in government endure?
Those who achieve great things are indifferent to praise or criticism. Terry Gou may be forgotten by the people, but choosing to yield for the future of the Republic of China, is my way of dedicating my love to my homeland.
"People may retreat, but aspirations never reatreat; STOP, RESET, RESTART" We must win, okay? Complete the transfer of political power and change Taiwan. God bless the Republic of China."