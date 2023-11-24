Foxconn's Terry Gou bows out of Taiwan presidential race

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn founder and independent candidate Terry Gou (郭台銘) has dropped out of the presidential race.

Gou made the announcement in a Facebook post on Friday (Nov. 24). He did so despite receiving 900,000 signatures, far exceeding the minimum threshold to qualify for the 2024 Taiwan presidential election, and selecting actress Tammy Lai (賴佩霞) as his running mate.

In the statement, he said "People may retreat, but aspirations never retreat" and called for the transfer of political power, and the transformation of Taiwan.

Friday is the deadline for presidential candidates to register for the presidential election.

The Kuomintang's (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) and Taiwan People's Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) both registered at the Central Election Commission with their new running mates. However, Gou was nowhere to be seen and his office did not make any official comment on the matter.

Gou's statement on his Facebook page read as follows: