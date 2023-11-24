Taipei NPM exhibition explores 16th century East-West exchanges

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Palace Museum (NPM) has put up an exhibition delving into the cultural exchanges between the East and the West during the age of maritime adventures.

This showcase presents a collection of artifacts and literature sourced from both the NPM and various museums worldwide, including those in France, the Netherlands, and Japan. On display are a diverse array of items such as paintings, nautical maps, silver coins, porcelains, archives, goods, and plant species.

The exhibition specifically explores the maritime routes undertaken by the three major expedition fleets—Spain, Portugal, and the Netherlands—from the 16th to the first half of the 17th century. These expeditions played a pivotal role in triggering the "age of great exchange" among the continents of Europe, America, and Asia, as highlighted by the organizers.

Noteworthy exhibits include a nautical map from the 1560s, a porcelain plate adorned with Chinese hexagrams and other elements from the Guimet Museum in Paris, and a dragon-styled vase from the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam.

Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said during the opening event that 2024 marks the 400th anniversary of the Dutch East India Company's endeavors to establish a presence in Taiwan for trade with Japan and China. The exhibition offers insights into how Taiwan interacted with the global community, providing a glimpse into this historical engagement.

Boundless: A Maritime Perspective of East-West Cultural Exchange in the 16th Century

Date: Nov. 23 – Feb. 18, 2024

Location: National Palace Museum Northern Branch Exhibition Area 105, 107

Address: No. 221, Sec. 2, Zhishan Rd., Shilin Dist., Taipei City



Exhibits of the "Boundless: A Maritime Perspective of East-West Cultural Exchange in the 16th Century" exhibition at the National Palace Museum. (National Palace Museum photos)