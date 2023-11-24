Hou reveals running mate for Taiwan election is Jaw Shaw-kong

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kuomintang's (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) on Friday (Nov. 24) confirmed the chair of the Broadcasting Corporation of China (BCC) Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) will serve as his running mate.

After talks on a united Blue-White (KMT-TPP) ticket collapsed Thursday (Nov. 23), the KMT held a meeting of its Central Committee on Friday morning. Here he announced that Jaw would serve as the party's vice presidential candidate, reported SET News.

KMT Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫) said that he and Hou had suffered humiliation during the rancorous breakup of the Blue-White alliance and the level of sincerity was not reciprocated by the other party. Chu added, "I officially issued a mobilization order for the entire party to unite in support of Hou Yu-ih in fighting until the last moment."

Hou then introduced Jaw as his running mate. During a subsequent press conference, Jaw acknowledged that he had accepted the position but he would not resign from his position as the director of BCC.

Jaw said that there had been many opportunities to enter politics in the past, but he rejected them all, as he enjoyed working in the media. However, he said that he has had a change in perspective, "I like it very much, but it is different now. I want to come out to save Taiwan."

He said that all his programs, including live broadcasts, have been suspended, except for some pre-recorded interviews that will be broadcast later. As for whether he would resign as the chairman of BCC, he said, "I won't resign!"

Jaw emphasized that everything is in accordance with election laws, and resignation would only be necessary after being elected.