Ko names Cynthia Wu as running mate for Taiwan presidency

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan People's Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Friday (Nov. 24) revealed that his running mate is TPP Legislator Cynthia Wu (吳欣盈).

When appearing at the Central Election Commission (CEC) to formally register his candidacy for president at 11 a.m., Ko introduced Wu as his vice presidential candidate. When they arrived at the CEC, supporters could be heard shouting, "The best choice, Taiwan will win!"

According to a CEC announcement, presidential and vice-presidential candidates can apply for registration from Nov. 20 to 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 24. When presidential candidates apply for registration, they must pay a deposit of NT$15 million (US$474,000).

On Wednesday (Nov. 22), Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊), TPP campaign director-general, went to the CEC to collect the registration forms.

Following the failed meeting over a joint ticket between Ko, independent candidate Terry Gou (郭台銘), and Kuomintang's Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) on Thursday night (Nov. 23), Ko's campaign office said he would go to the CEC to register with his vice presidential candidate, without mentioning who it was, at 11 a.m. on Friday.